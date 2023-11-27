Mpox hits DR Congo hard as officials note sexual spread, 581 deaths





Throughout the course of the year, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has recorded a growing outbreak of mpox cases linked to sexual transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late last week. This is the country’s first outbreak defined by sexual transmission, with several early documented cases seen in sex workers. The outbreak likely began with a Belgian man who traveled to the DRC in March and tested positive for the disease shortly after arriving in the country. The man reported visiting several underground sex clubs for men who have sex with men (MSM) during his trip, even when he was symptomatic. A total of 27 contacts of the man were identified, and 6 were tested for mpox, with 5 sexual contacts testing positive. The initial cluster of cases is the first documented sexual transmission of mpox clade 1. It is also the first described transmission of mpox clade 1 among men who have sex with men. There are two clades of mpox, with clade 1, the Congo Basin clade, known to be more virulent and deadly, with case-fatality rates of up to 10%. Last year, the global mpox outbreak among primary MSM outside of Africa was caused by clade 2, which is rarely fatal. That outbreak caused roughly 91,000 cases, the vast majority sexually transmitted. Case-fatality rate of 4.6% From January 1 through November 12, 2023, a total of 12 569 suspected mpox cases, including 581 suspected mpox deaths (case-fatality rate, 4.6%), have been reported in 85% of DRC provinces. This is the highest number of annual cases ever reported. “This is the highest number of annual cases ever reported, with new cases in geographic areas that had previously not reported mpox, including Kinshasa, Lualaba, and South Kivu,” the WHO said. “Cases with travel history to endemic provinces have been driving chains of human-to-human transmission in non-affected provinces.” In war-torn South Kivu, 80 suspected and 34 confirmed cases—including 20 involving sex workers—have been reported. Doctors and virologists over the weekend told news agencies that what is happening in the DRC could be happening across Africa, with the more deadly clade 1 virus now being spread sexually. Homosexuality is punished by law in many nations, forcing MSM to operate covertly and underreport illness. So far the DRC has received no doses of Jynneos, the mpox vaccine that has contributed to far fewer cases in North America and elsewhere in 2023. Global outbreak slows Over the weekend the WHO also posted its monthly global mpox situation report, noting that low level transmission continues in Europe and the Americas, while greater transmission is under way in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia. In the global outbreak that began last spring in the United Kingdom, a total of 91,788 lab-confirmed cases and 167 deaths have been reported. In October, a total of 668 new cases were reported, a 23% decline from the number of new cases reported during the previous month. The countries with the most cases remain the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Peru, Germany, and China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/mpox/mpox-hits-dr-congo-hard-officials-note-sexual-spread-581-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos