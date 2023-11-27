



LOOKS COLDER THAN THIS IN OUR SEVEN DAY FORECAST COMING UP. WELL, AS THE OLD SAYING GOES, PETS ARE LIKE FAMILY AND MOST OF US WOULD DO ANYTHING TO PROTECT THEM. YEAH, THERE’S A MYSTERIOUS RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SPREADING AMONG DOGS AROUND THE COUNTRY. WVTM 13 CHIP SCARBOROUGH SPOKE TO A LOCAL VETERINARIAN ABOUT WHAT PET OWNERS AT THIS POINT SHOULD BE DOING. IT’S THE START OF A BUSY HOLIDAY SEASON FOR DR. ALLISON WILLIAMS AT CAHABA MOUNTAIN BROOK ANIMAL CLINIC. ON TOP OF HER NORMAL DUTIES, SHE’S KEEPING AN EYE ON A NEW RESPIRATORY ILLNESS AFFECTING DOGS AROUND THE COUNTRY. IS THIS PARTICULAR ILLNESS IN THE SOUTHEAST, WE’RE NOT SURE AND CONVINCED THAT IT IS YET. COUGHING IS ONE OF THE MAIN SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH THE ILLNESS, ALTHOUGH RUNNY EYES AND SNEEZING ARE POSSIBLE, TOO. LOSS OF APPETITE CAN BE A REASON FOR CONCERN AS WELL. THE BIGGEST TAKE HOME IS IF YOU’RE OR IT’S CONTAGIOUS. SO IF YOUR PET IS SHOWING SIGNS OF ILLNESS, THEN DON’T BRING THEM TO PLACES WHERE OTHER PETS MAY BE. DOCTORS HERE AT CAHABA MOUNTAIN BROOK ANIMAL CLINIC SAY ONE WAY THEY’RE MAKING SURE PETS STAY SAFE ON THE INSIDE OF THE BUILDING IS TO EXAMINE ANY OF THOSE PATIENTS WHO AREN’T FEELING WELL CURBSIDE. SO WE’LL DO THE APPOINTMENTS OUTSIDE TO AVOID CONTAMINATION WITHIN THE BUILDING. SIGNS ARE EVEN POSTED ON THE FRONT OF THE BUILDING, REMINDING CUSTOMERS TO WAIT IN THE CAR WITH THEIR PET IF THEY’RE SHOWING SYMPTOMS. DOCTORS SAY THEY DON’T WANT TO PANIC ANYONE. JUST BE CAUTIOUS IF YOUR DOG IS HAVING ANY SYMPTOMS OF COUGHING, SNEEZING, TROUBLE BREATHING, I WOULD AVOID BRINGING THEM FOR GROOMING, AVOID BRINGING THEM TO DAYCARE, AVOID BRINGING THEM TO DOG PARKS, VETERINARY ARITON SAY THEY’RE PREPARED TO HANDLE WHATEVER COMES THEIR WAY IN

Vets urge pet owners to take precautions after mystery dog illness arises in some states Updated: 3:48 PM CST Nov 27, 2023 A mysterious dog illness is affecting dogs across the country. While experts don't have much information on it yet, veterinarians are urging dog owners to take precautions.Since early November, multiple groups, including the American Veterinary Medical Association, have issued warnings about the illness in dogs. It's already in 11 states but has not yet been reported in Mississippi.Barnfield veterinarian Dr. Kristine Wyatt said the illness can be mistaken for something else. "Now that we are starting to see this other respiratory illness, we need to be on the lookout for any of those things because it can easily be confused. So, it could be kennel cough, which is fairly easy to treat, or it can also be dog influenza, which is definitely more serious and can lead to pneumonia, which is what we're trying to prevent," Wyatt said. Wyatt said she has not seen any cases of the unknown virus, but there are some symptoms to look out for in dogs: runny nose, lethargy, no appetite, or abnormal behavior."Where we are right now is that it all kind of looks similar, so what we need to do is just be on the lookout for any kind of respiratory illness because they are all highly transmissible," Wyatt said.Wyatt suggests keeping pets away from other people's animals, but with holiday travel, it may be a bit hard to do."When in doubt, just be sure that you're talking to your veterinary clinic," Wyatt said. "Let the folks know where you're going or if you are going to be boarding your pet. Let them know that your pet may be off a little bit and they need to keep a close eye on them."Wyatt suggests getting dogs vaccinated for canine influenza. She said they can get their first shot, wait three weeks and come back to get the second shot to be fully vaccinated.

