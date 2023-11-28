Health
Air Pollution From Heavy Traffic Can Raise Your Blood Pressure
- Air pollution could affect your blood pressure, even when you’re in your vehicle.
- Particulate matter, which can be invisible to the naked eye is easily absorbed through the lungs.
- Experts warn that particulate matter in air pollution contributes to millions of deaths annually.
If you needed another reason to hate your morning commute, here’s more bad news: traffic pollution could have a negative impact on your blood pressure.
Research suggests that air pollution isn’t just some vague threat to the environment and your health, but has quantifiable effects similar to smoking or salt, that can lead to long-term, chronic effects on the heart and lungs.
In a new scientific paper published in Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that exposure to “traffic-related air pollution,” which includes gasses like carbon dioxide, and particulate matter from brakes and tires, can raise your blood pressure. And those effects persisted for a full day after the exposure.
The research also finds ultrafine particulate matter, a form of pollution associated with car traffic that is currently unregulated, as a growing concern among public health officials.
“The body has a complex set of systems to try to keep blood pressure to your brain the same all the time. It’s a very complex, tightly regulated system, and it appears that somewhere, in one of those mechanisms, traffic-related air pollution interferes with blood pressure,” Dr. Joel D. Kaufman, a Professor of Epidemiology at University of Washington, and author of the research, told Healthline.
Kaufman and his team wanted to understand how traffic-related pollution could affect drivers’ blood pressure during their commute. So, they created a novel study concept in which they would literally drive around participants in morning rush hour in Seattle. On some of the drives, their vehicle would be equipped with a standard car air filter and a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. On other drives, all filtration was removed from the vehicle, with outside air vented directly into the cabin.
Sixteen participants were recruited for the experiment, although full research data was only completed for thirteen. Participants were between 22-45 years of age with an average age of 30. Everyone was generally heart healthy: individuals were disqualified if they had high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
Participants underwent three separate drives for the experiment. Two drives were “unfiltered,” while the third drive was “filtered.” Each drive was separated by three weeks and the study was double-blind, meaning neither the participants nor the driver were aware of the vehicle having air filtration or not.
Each drive consisted of a two-hour commute through rush hour traffic, generally between 9:30-11:30 AM.
Prior to each drive and at various points during the experiment, researchers took blood pressure readings for the participants.
Effects of pollution peaked one hour into the drive and on average raised diastolic blood pressure by 4.7 mm/Hg and systolic blood pressure by 4.5 mm/Hg. While diminished, the effects lasted for an additional day. After 24 hours, diastolic blood pressure was still 3.8 mm/Hg higher than baseline, while systolic was still elevated by 1.1 mm/Hg.
“The findings add more evidence in support of the science showing that exposure to traffic-related air pollution particles increases the risk for cardiovascular diseases,” said Dr. Robert D. Brook, a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Diseases at Wayne State University.
Brook wasn’t affiliated with the research, but has previously published on the effects of air pollution on the cardiovascular system.
In a 2020 paper entitled
“Reducing exposure to traffic — one of the most common sources of particulate air pollution encountered every day by billions of people worldwide — can play a key role in protecting the global population from the harmful cardiovascular health effects,” he told Healthline.
What is in exhaust — and how do you regulate it?
Traffic-related pollution isn’t any one thing; in fact it is a lot of different things, in different sizes. There are numerous gas emissions, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Then there is particulate matter, which varies by size. PM10 particles are 10 micrometers or smaller, while PM2.5, classified as “fine” particulate matter, are 2.5 micrometers or smaller. Finally, PM0.1, or “ultra fine” particles, are less than one tenth of a micrometer.
To put that in perspective, the diameter of a single strand of human hair is about 70 micrometers.
Ultrafine particulate matter generally enters the body through the lungs, and is associated with systemic inflammation and increased risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension, among
Kaufman’s research further indicates that fine and ultrafine particulate matter can affect the body’s cardiovascular system and blood pressure.
“Ultrafine particles are the pollutant that were most effectively filtered in our experiment — in other words, where the levels are most dramatically high on the road and low in the filtered environment. So, the hint is that ultrafines may be especially important for blood pressure,” said Kaufman.
Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Johns Hopkins University, and spokesperson for the American Lung Association, told Healthline that, like smoking, air pollution is a public health fight that can be won.
“Find the right advocacy outlets in order to promote better, safer, cleaner air. The lung association is one of those organizations. You deserve that air quality. And I think this is a very winnable battle,” he said.
“Economically and politically, there are ways to promote safer, cleaner cars,” said Galiatsatos.
Pollution from vehicle traffic can affect your blood pressure and cardiovascular health.
New research indicates that exposure to traffic-related pollution can elevate your blood pressure, and keep it elevated for 24 hours.
Air pollution can lead to long-term chronic health problems. Experts warn that it is a serious global health concern.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/thanks-to-pollution-being-stuck-in-traffic-can-raise-your-blood-pressure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘You don’t go around shooting people’: Bernie Sanders reacts to rise in hate crimes in America
- Air Pollution From Heavy Traffic Can Raise Your Blood Pressure
- Kenya abortion: Women go to backstreet clinics amid legal ambiguity – BBC NEWS
- Netanyahu: can Israel’s ‘Mr Security’ keep power after Gaza war?
- Tuberculosis exposure reported at Golden Hall homeless shelter in Downtown San Diego – NBC 7 San Diego
- The Israel-Gaza battles raging on TikTok and X – BBC News
- Doctors hope to avoid post-Thanksgiving bump in illnesses as COVID-19, flu and RSV spread
- Ukraine Russia war: Snowstorm and hurricane winds cause havoc across key battlegrounds
- America Ferrera is the first and only Latina to win an Emmy for a leading role. #Shorts #BBCNews
- Mixing heat with hair styling products may be
- Hamas says it is seeking to extend truce with Israel | BBC News
- Non-Smoking Women Are Getting Lung Cancer