Health
How AI is bringing new options to mammograms, other breast cancer screenings
Artificial intelligence is transforming the health world in more ways than one, including as an additional tool in breast cancer screenings.
Physicians assisted by AI in mammography screening detected 20% more cancers, according to preliminary results from a study out earlier this year. And AI could help predict outcomes in invasive breast cancer, research from Northwestern Medicine published in the Nature Medicine journal Monday found, potentially making it possible to spare breast cancer patients unnecessary chemotherapy treatments.
For Tehillah Harris, these additional tools mean an extra set of eyes, especially as someone with a family history. She was only 32 when her mother died of breast cancer.
“My mom was very concerned about my level of risk,” says Harris, who gets screened regularly at Mount Sinai in New York, where AI is used to assist reading mammograms and breast sonograms. “The doctor said they have this new technology, and would I be interested? I’m like, sure, sign me up.”
Dr. Laurie Margolies, the director of breast imaging at Mount Sinai, demonstrated for CBS News how AI analyzes mammograms and sorts them into three levels of risk: low, intermediate and elevated.
AI is also being used to read breast sonograms — in one instance CBS News viewed, it only took a few seconds for the tool to make its analysis — though a radiologist also reads the scans.
“I think AI is here to help us in the same way that 30 years ago the magnifying glass helped us,” Margolies says, adding she doesn’t see the technology replacing human doctors.
“AI is not there to be empathetic. It just gives an opinion,” she says. “It may not know somebody’s family history in the future, and it certainly can’t provide that hug.”
While Harris welcomed the new screening tools, she also isn’t ready to say goodbye to her doctors.
“You want someone to come and explain it to you, and if needed, hold your hand,” she says.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ai-mammograms-other-breast-cancer-screenings/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How AI is bringing new options to mammograms, other breast cancer screenings
- Reporter captures drone footage of yacht believed to be Putin’s
- At least 20,000 annual UK cancer deaths avoidable, says charity
- Three Palestinian students shot near Vermont campus | BBC News
- Trump claims First Amendment rights while fighting gag order
- Thousands join London anti-Semitism march
- Cornwall NHS hopes home health options will ease pressure
- Israel-Hamas truce will be extended by 2 days, Qatar says
- Thousands lined the streets in Israel to welcome hostages freed from Gaza. #Shorts #Israel #BBCNews
- Children using AI to make indecent images of other kids
- ‘You don’t go around shooting people’: Bernie Sanders reacts to rise in hate crimes in America
- Air Pollution From Heavy Traffic Can Raise Your Blood Pressure