CWD expands into new area of Montana





Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (MFWP) recently announced that chronic wasting disease (CWD) was detected for the first time in region 2, which involved a mule deer buck harvested by a hunter just west of the city of Deer Lodge. In a November 22 statement, MFWP said the first tests on a sample for the deer indicate suspected CWD, which is considered a positive test that requires further confirmation. Officials said CWD is present in various Montana regions, but the closest prior detections were about 100 miles southeast of the latest detection, which is in hunting district (HD) 213. CWD was first found in Montana in 2017. “Hunters in HD 213 and nearby areas are particularly encouraged to submit samples in the remaining days of the general hunting season. Surveillance will also continue in 2024 to understand more about disease prevalence in this area and other parts of the state,” MFWP said. CWD is a fatal neurologic disease caused by prions, similar to bovine spongiform encephalopathy (“mad cow” disease). It affects deer, elk, and other cervids. Though no human cases have been detected, health officials urge people to test animals before eating the meat, avoid eating the meat of infected animals, and to take precautions when field dressing or butchering animals, especially in areas where CWD is known or suspected to be present. Minnesota reports CWD in new deer permit area In other CWD developments, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said yesterday that CWD has been detected in an adult male deer harvested by a hunter near Wabasha in southeastern Minnesota. The deer was from a new deer permit area added to the southeastern Minnesota surveillance zone last year in the wake of the CWD detection in a wild deer in neighboring Buffalo County, Wisconsin, in 2022. The detection prompts 3 years of mandatory testing to determine the prevalence of CWD in the surveillance region where the deer was harvested, plus in neighboring regions. Erik Hildebrand, Minnesota DNR wildlife health supervisor, said the new detection is unwelcome news but highlights the importance of disease surveillance efforts. “We truly appreciate hunters’ help in combatting CWD by getting their deer tested for CWD when required and complying with carcass movement restrictions. Results of these efforts help limit disease spread and protect the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/chronic-wasting-disease/cwd-expands-new-area-montana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos