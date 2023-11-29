Health
Stronger thigh muscles can lower the risk of surgery
- Researchers are reporting that having stronger quadricep muscles may help lower a person’s risk of having knee replacement surgery.
- They explain that stronger muscles in the thigh can help stabilize the knee joint and reduce pressure on it.
- Experts say running, cycling, weightlifting, and yoga are among the ways to strengthen leg muscles.
Weightlifters have a mantra about “leg days.” Don’t skip them.
The authors of a new study would likely agree. They say having stronger quadriceps – those big muscles around the front of the thighs – relative to the hamstrings may lower the risk of total knee replacement.
The research was recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
The scientists say their findings, which haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, could help with strength-training programs for people with advanced arthritis in the knee.
The authors said in a statement that advanced knee osteoarthritis is a major cause of pain and disability worldwide. In the United States, an estimated
Although stronger muscle groups are generally believed to be associated with a lower rate of total knee replacement, their relative importance is not well established, the study authors said.
They added that of particular interest is the relationship between the extensors and the hamstrings, which are the two most important muscle groups in the knee.
The extensors are the muscles on the front of the thigh, also known as the quadriceps. They’re one of the body’s strongest muscle groups and have an essential influence on gait, biomechanics, and other activities.
The muscles around the back of the thigh are the hamstrings, which are responsible for extension of the hip and flexion of the knee, making them equally essential for physical activity.
“The two muscle groups act as counter forces, and the balance between them enables a wide range of activities while protecting the knee joint,” said Dr. Upasana Upadhyay Bharadwaj, a post-doctoral scholar in radiation at the University of California, San Francisco and the study’s lead author, in the statement. “An imbalance, in addition to other factors, leads to a change in the biomechanics resulting in the progression of osteoarthritis.”
Upadhyay Bharadwaj’s team evaluated thigh muscle volume in 134 participants from the
The researchers compared 67 people who had total knee replacement in a single knee with 67 control participants who still had their original knees. Cases and controls were matched for variables such as age and gender.
The researchers compared MRIs of the thigh at the time of surgery as well as two years before and four years before. They also used a deep-learning model to segment and compute volumes of the thigh muscles.
Comparing participants who underwent total knee replacement with the control group, the researchers reported that a higher ratio of quadriceps to hamstring volume significantly showed lower odds of total knee replacement.
Higher volumes of hamstrings and gracilis, a long, thin muscle on the inside of the thigh, were also linked with lower odds of total knee replacement.
“Our study shows that in addition to strong muscles individually, larger extensor muscle groups — relative to hamstring muscle groups — are significantly associated with lower odds of total knee replacement surgery in two to four years,” Upadhyay Bharadwaj said.
The researchers said their findings have implications for the interpretation of imaging exams and clinical management.
They said the results suggest training programs to strengthen the quadriceps in relation to the hamstrings may be beneficial.
“Although we presume that overall muscle volume is important as a surrogate marker for muscle strength, the ratio, hence the balance, between extensor and hamstring muscles may be more important and significantly associated with lower odds of total knee replacement,” Upadhyay Bharadwaj said.
Although the study focused on people with arthritis, the results could help inform strength training for a wider segment of the population.
“While these results are essential for targeted therapy in a population at risk for osteoarthritis, even the general public can benefit from our results to preventively incorporate appropriate strengthening exercises,” Upadhyay Bharadwaj said.
Dr. Timothy Gibson, an orthopedic surgeon and medical director of the MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today it’s already understood strong quadriceps muscles can delay knee replacement surgery or help symptoms of an arthritic knee.
“The idea that the ratio of the extensor muscles to the hamstring muscle is important may be new,” Gibson said. “It is an interesting study. However, in clinical practice, it may not change current treatment recommendations. I have recommended for years to my patients with knee arthritis to work hard on quadricep strength since they act as shock absorbers to control forces across the knee with each step, especially with stair climbing.”
Gibson added that the quadriceps starts as a muscle in the thigh bone and crosses over the front part of the knee and connects shin bone (tibia) via the patella and patellar tendon.
“It is a strong extensor of the knee,” Gibson said. “More importantly it controls eccentric muscle contraction with weight-bearing or ascending/descending stairs. With a strong quadriceps, the force across the knee is distributed more evenly and in a more controlled manner which helped reduce pain with each step.”
Gibson said, other than weight loss, quadricep strength is the most important nonoperative treatment in people with knee arthritis.
“It makes them more mobile and less likely to fall,” he said. “It can really help with pain and prolong the period of time in which surgery can be delayed.
Dr. Steve Yoon, a physiatrist and director of The Regenerative Sports and Joint Clinic at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today that stabilization of the knee joint and decreasing its load with movement and activity can help decrease the degradation of the tissues within the joint such as cartilage and the menisci.
“Studies like this emphasize that strength can have an overall impact with the degradation of a joint,” Yoon said. “It’s a reminder that everyone can play a role in their overall joint health. For some people, this will change the way they exercise and perhaps encourage incorporating leg strength training into their exercise routine.”
Dr. Jules David Hip-Flores, an orthopedic surgeon for Northwell Health in Staten Island, New York, who was not involved in the study told Medical News Today that strengthening the muscles around a joint provides dynamic stabilization.
“The quad muscles work to extend the knee and stabilize the patellofemoral articulation of the knee,” Hip-Flores said. “Additionally, they are very important in ADLs (activities of daily living) such as getting up from a chair and walking up a staircase.”
“I don’t know if it will change how people train their legs, but it’s more evidence that strength training is an important part of staying healthy as we age,” he added.
Joe Bloom, is the founder of MMA Hive, a platform dedicated to martial arts, fitness, and overall well-being. Bloom told Medical News Today quads are often a focus due to their visibility and overall importance for lower-body strength, “this research highlights the need for a balanced ratio between quads and hamstrings — whereas before it’s been quad-heavy programming.”
“It seems clearer that having relative strength in other leg muscles, like the hamstrings, will lead to better outcomes and reduce joint issues or knee replacements,” Bloom said. “As any great fitness trainer will tell you, it’s always about balance across the whole body through functional training.”
Gibson said there are ways to train quads and hamstrings that people of all ages can do.
“Strengthening can be performed by cycling, weight training, wall slides, Pilates, yoga and numerous other activities,” Gibson said. “Believe it or not, quad strengthening is often neglected as part of the nonsurgical treatment of knee arthritis.”
“People become sedentary, and do not realize that they become weak unwittingly just by favoring the painful knee,” he added. “They worry that exercise and strengthening may cause more pain. In fact, it helps the pain. This study may help to refocus attention to the importance of this treatment option in this common problem.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/stronger-thigh-muscles-may-help-prevent-knee-replacement-surgery
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stronger thigh muscles can lower the risk of surgery
- Undercover filming highlights Saudi plan to artificially raise oil demand
- How the food we eat impacts the planet | Future Earth | BBC News
- CWD expands into new area of Montana
- Israel-Hamas at war: Palestine’s Ambassador to the UK
- Bennu: ‘Most dangerous asteroid’ sample arrives in UK | BBC News
- Signs of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs reported in at least a dozen states
- Booker winner on fiction’s power
- How concerning is the spike in respiratory illnesses in China? A doctor explains
- Toronto to permanently close four COVID-19 fixed-site vaccine clinics – Toronto
- How to Stay Protected From RSV
- 2 essentials this doctor stocks up on every cold and flu season