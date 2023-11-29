Health
Over a dozen states have now reported cases of a mystery dog illness
Cases of an unknown and sometimes fatal respiratory dog illness have now been reported in over a dozen states across the U.S., according to multiple sources.
Those states include California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and Rhode Island. All have reported cases either officially or anecdotally, according to the nonprofit American Veterinary Medical Associationand other independent sources.
The illness looks similar to known canine infections like kennel cough and strep zoo, starting with a cough before the onset symptoms of loss of appetite, runny nose, lethargy and sometimes a low fever. But while kennel cough, which already has an available vaccine, typically clears up within about a week, this unknown illness lasts much longer and can sometimes turn into a fatal case of pneumonia.
SEE MORE: This lab is close to figuring out what causes the mystery dog illness
Researchers and vets have also said the illness is not responding to standard treatments such as antibiotics. It appears to be primarily spreading through dog-to-dog contact in social settings like shelters, kennels and dog parks.
Scripps News first reported the rise of the illness on Nov. 13 in both Colorado and Oregon.
According to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association, official reports of the sickness first started popping up in their state around August.
Over in Colorado, Dr. Amanda Cavanagh at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital told Scripps News Denver they had seen a 50% increase in the number of dogs being treated for a cough.
The New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostics Lab, which is perhaps leading the country right now in its research of the illness, began investigating it around this same time last year after hearing some reports around the New England area of the mysterious respiratory illness.
So far, most cases appear to be concentrated along the West Coast.
Scripps News Kansas City in Missouri spoke with a veterinarian who is already warning dog owners in the area that it may not be long before they start seeing cases pop up, especially with more families — pets included — traveling for the holidays.
In Virginia, Scripps News Richmond spoke with a dog owner who recently lost their 2-year-old Yorkie. She said all of her dog’s symptoms aligned with reports on the mystery illness and believes that may have been what led to her Yorkie’s death.
There have already been cases of the illness reported in Florida, and a local veterinarian told Scripps News Tampa Bay she’s seen at least 30 cases of the illness within the last six months.
Meanwhile, Scripps News Cincinnati reported animal care experts in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are not seeing the illness — although other parts of Indiana have reported cases.
From veterinarians, to shelters to scientists investigating what the illness is, the advice has remained the same: Keep your dogs at home.
While many plan to travel with their dogs or board them at a local kennel for the holidays, it’s probably not the safest idea right now. But if you don’t have a choice, experts say to at least make sure your dogs are up to date on all of their vaccinations beforehand.
SEE MORE: What to know about the mystery illness that is killing dogs in the US
Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wptv.com/over-a-dozen-states-have-now-reported-cases-of-a-mystery-dog-illness
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Almost surreal’: Palestinian college student recounts the moment he and his friends were shot
- Minister’s statement on World AIDS Day, Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week
- Elon Musk directly tells advertisers to ‘go f**k yourself’ during interview
- EMA’s safety committee recommends label update for certain decongestants
- Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi released from jail
- Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100
- Spotlight: Reflecting on Recent Progress in HIV Research | NICHD
- ‘Admired and hated:’ Historian on Henry Kissinger’s legacy
- Henry Kissinger dies aged 100 – a look at one of the US’s most controversial diplomats
- Study evaluates personality predictors of dementia diagnosis and neuropathology
- Retired colonel on what we can expect Israelis to do if truce ends
- Remembering those impacted by HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day