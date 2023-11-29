Health
Veterinary hospitals adopt new measures as dog respiratory illness spreads
DENVER — It’s been about a month since I first started to notice my heeler mix, Ernie, getting sick. It started with some sneezing and dry coughing, which were easy to write off.
About a week in, the cough started to become wetter — almost hacking. Then, my normally rambunctious herding dog became lethargic and stopped eating. That’s when I knew something was wrong, and it rose to the level that he needed to see his vet right away.
In the time since Ernie was diagnosed with the newly emerging mystery respiratory illness that’s infecting dogs across the country, the issue has — pardon the pun — gone viral.
The illness has received national attention, with local and national media outlets reporting on pet parents blindsided by their otherwise healthy dogs becoming very sick. Some have even died from the disease.
Local News
Colo. veterinarians warn of rampant respiratory infections, pneumonia among dogs
8:50 PM, Nov 09, 2023
I followed up on the original story, after hearing from pet parents and veterinarians alike. Many vets are adopting new prevention measures in their clinics as they work to learn about this illness.
Evolution Veterinary Specialists in Lakewood has seen a steady influx of incoming cases, with an average of five per week requiring extensive care and hospitalization.
“Some of our patients come in with a fever of 105 or 106 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Dr. Nicole Trenholme, EVS medical director. “They are really struggling to breathe. Their tongues turn kind of purple because they’re not getting enough oxygen… and some of them are so bad off that we’ve even had them die from the disease.”
Experts still don’t know whether this disease is caused by a bacteria, virus or some other pathogen, but antibiotics have been prescribed to many dogs that have developed pneumonia. It does appear to be very contagious, which is why veterinarians are suggesting pet parents keep their dogs away from highly social settings like dog parks and daycares for the time being.
EVS has flown in a respiratory specialist for the week to help with the cases they’re seeing. They also have adopted preventative measures now being seen at many animal hospitals, like more protective gear, deep cleaning of rooms after exams, and isolation units for known cases.
Experts fear it will be some time before we are able to identify this new pathogen and learn how to best fight it. For now, they’re pleading with pet parents to keep an especially close eye on their dogs.
“Dogs — they want to be happy to be around us, right? Like they are so better than we are as humans, and they try to hide being ill as long as they can,” Trenholme said. “And so, it’s something that unfortunately winds up meaning that we often see the disease when it’s a little bit more progressed, because they just want to be happy to see us. They don’t want to let us know they feel poorly.”
As for my dog Ernie, after two weeks of antibiotics, he seems to have turned the corner. He still coughs from time to time, but his energy and appetite are back. I’m thankful to say, he seems to be a success story in this scary new trend.
Veterinary hospitals adopt new measures as mystery dog respiratory illness spreads
|
Sources
2/ https://www.denver7.com/follow-up/veterinary-hospitals-adopt-new-measures-as-mystery-dog-respiratory-illness-spreads
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Almost surreal’: Palestinian college student recounts the moment he and his friends were shot
- Minister’s statement on World AIDS Day, Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week
- Elon Musk directly tells advertisers to ‘go f**k yourself’ during interview
- EMA’s safety committee recommends label update for certain decongestants
- Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi released from jail
- Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100
- Spotlight: Reflecting on Recent Progress in HIV Research | NICHD
- ‘Admired and hated:’ Historian on Henry Kissinger’s legacy
- Henry Kissinger dies aged 100 – a look at one of the US’s most controversial diplomats
- Study evaluates personality predictors of dementia diagnosis and neuropathology
- Retired colonel on what we can expect Israelis to do if truce ends
- Remembering those impacted by HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day