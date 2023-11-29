B.C. CDC warns passenger with measles travelled through YVR

Article content
Health officials are warning B.C. residents that a passenger with measles travelled through Vancouver International Airport on Nov. 23.
They say anyone travelling on that date at YVR may have been exposed to the illness.
At YVR, the passenger spent time on the route between the arrival gate D73 at the international terminal and at the departure gate C48 in the domestic terminal, where the ill passenger waited for a flight, according to a news release from the B.C. CDC on Wednesday.
The passenger with measles travelled on the following flights:
• Air Canada Flight 79, which departed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 2:17 a.m. local time and arrived in Vancouver at 6:07 a.m. PT.
• Air Canada flight 206, which departed from Vancouver at 10:36 a.m. PT and arrived in Calgary at 1:06 p.m. MT.
The B.C. CDC says the passenger tested positive for measles in Alberta.
Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by airborne spread. Most people will be immune to measles because of immunization. Individuals most at risk from measles are those who are unvaccinated against the disease including babies under one year of age, according to the B.C. CDC.
Anyone on the flights on Nov. 23 and were traveling with an unvaccinated infant, or are immunocompromised and not immune to measles, Wednesday (today) is the last day to receive post-exposure prophylaxis with immunoglobulin to minimize the risk of measles developing.
Health officials advise calling your local health unit and ask for the communicable disease nurse. To find a public health unit anywhere in the province, use the locator on ImmunizeBC.ca.
Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash which usually starts on the face and neck and spreads to the chest, arms and legs.
B.C. residents who become ill should call their healthcare provider and tell them they suspect measles so they can be treated without having to sit in a waiting room, possibly infecting other people.
B.C. residents can also call HealthLinkBC free of charge at 811.
The B.C. CDC advises passengers to review their immunization status before they travel. Stay up to date on all recommended immunizations.
People born after 1970 should have received two doses of a measles vaccine. It is often given as combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) or combined with chickenpox vaccine (varicella) vaccine (MMRV).
