Health
Preventative HIV drug highly effective, study says
By Aurelia FosterHealth reporter, BBC News
A drug which stops HIV infecting the body has proved to be a highly effective “real-world” preventative treatment, a study has confirmed.
The results of the research on 24,000 people taking it across England, have been described as “reassuring”.
Thousands of people are already taking PrEP through sexual health clinics.
HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust wants easier access to the drug, since many people, including women, do not know it exists.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which led the PrEP Impact Trial with the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said it was the largest ever real-world study of its kind.
It was carried out at 157 sexual health clinics across England between October 2017 and July 2020.
The study found use of PrEP, also known as pre-exposure prophylaxis. reduced the chances of getting HIV by 86%. Clinical trials suggested it was 99% effective.
Dr John Saunders, a consultant in sexual health and HIV who worked on the study, said: “This trial has further demonstrated the effectiveness of PrEP in preventing HIV transmission and has, for the first time, shown the protective effect reported by earlier trials, but at scale, and delivered through routine sexual health services in England.”
The Terrence Higgins Trust HIV charity welcomed the study’s publication, but said there was “more to be done” to increase access to, and awareness of, the drug, particularly among some minority groups.
Debbie Laycock, head of policy, said: “We think that there are certain communities and individuals at the moment who could benefit from PrEP but aren’t accessing it.”
“Many women just don’t know PrEP exists,” she added.
She said the charity was calling for PrEP to be made available in pharmacies and online to widen access to it.
Dr Saunders said that although the clinical success of the drug had been proven, this study revealed other important information about how it is used.
“Before, we didn’t know how many people would want it, take it, or how long they would stay on it for,” he said.
“Now we know who is being prescribed it and we can work with clinics to try and get more people to take it.”
He said that “real-world effectiveness” was dependent on many factors, particularly whether the drug is taken correctly.
‘Liberating’
Harry Dodd, who has taken part in several PrEP trials, said taking the drug has been “empowering” for him as he no longer fears catching HIV.
“I haven’t thought about that for the best part of a decade and that’s liberating. I have had long-term partners who have HIV since [taking the drug] and that would not have been on my radar before. I now have the confidence to love freely.”
However, Mr Dodd, 33, from north London, said he believed there was a “stigma” attached to the drug as it was “sexually related and historically connected to gay communities”.
The UKSHA said the effectiveness of the drug would help achieve the government’s aim of zero HIV transmissions by 2030, but that more people needed to take it.
Dr Saunders said that while gay and bisexual men were most likely to use the drug, many people from other groups, such as straight women, would benefit from taking it.
PrEP, which contains existing HIV treatment drugs tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine, works by stopping HIV from entering the body and making copies of itself.
It can either be taken as a daily pill or an “event” basis before sexual intercourse.
The decision to make the treatment widely available on the NHS in England in 2020 was partly based on earlier findings from this research, as well as results of earlier clinical trials.
The results of this study, published in the Lancet HIV, have only just been released because of the large sample size and the time taken to peer review it.
NHS England has been approached for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/health-67567470
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preventative HIV drug highly effective, study says
- Trump and McCarthy respond to details from Cheney’s book
- Untreated diseases could kill more than bombings in Gaza, World Health Organization warns | BBC News
- Rochester veterinarians keeping an eye on canines with respiratory complex symptoms
- See Jimmy Carter arrive at service to honor Rosalynn Carter
- Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: What happened? | BBC News
- Filtration of Traffic-Related Air Pollution Mitigates Its Impact on BP
- Hear why Kinzinger says McCarthy ‘resurrected’ Donald Trump
- Hamas training for raid on Israel revealed | BBC News
- Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
- ‘Perfect solar system’ found in search for alien life | BBC News
- RoslinCT Will Manufacture World’s-First CRISPR-Based Therapy