Patient saw eight GPs before cancer spotted





By Nick TriggleHealth correspondent Getty Images Patients are at risk of having serious health conditions missed because of the lack of continuity of care provided by GPs, the NHS safety watchdog says. Investigators highlighted the case of a man who was seen by eight different GPs before his cancer was spotted as an example of what can go wrong. Providing continuity of care should be in the GP contract, the Health Services Safety Investigations Body said. But the government said GPs should already be prioritising this. As part of its investigation, the watchdog spoke to patients and GPs, as well as analysing data and publishing an in-depth review of the care one particular patient received. ‘Stark example’ The 67-year-old patient, known as Brian, who had learning disabilities, schizophrenia and dementia, had received treatment for breast cancer, but had been discharged from the service. Two years later he started developing pain in his back. Over the following eight months, he saw two out-of-hours GPs and six GPs based at his local practices as well as a physio and GP nurse, before he was sent for a hospital check-up in late 2020. A secondary cancer had developed on Brian’s spine, but it was too late to offer him curative treatment and he was given end-of-life care. He has since died. The watchdog said the lack of continuity of care resulted in the diagnosis of Brian’s cancer being missed. One of the key problems was that the different GPs he saw missed the fact he was attending repeatedly for the same issue. He was also going to appointments for other health problems, so his records contained a lot of information. Senior investigator Neil Alexander said Brian’s case was a “stark example” of what can happen when there is a breakdown in continuity of care. “He told our team ‘when I am gone, no-one else should have to go through what I did’.” Increasingly difficult The report was critical of the fact there is no specific requirement within the GP contract to ensure practices provide continuity of care – and urged the government to address this. It said that did not necessarily mean always seeing the same GP, but sharing information in an efficient way. It said many IT systems used by GPs did not allow doctors to access clinical histories and information quickly and easily. GPs interviewed said staffing difficulties and pressures on services meant continuity of care slipped down the priority list. Getty Images Mr Alexander said it was clear some practices were doing better than others. But he added: “We could see that all want to deliver the best care they can, but the extreme pressure of workloads and having to prioritise other essential requirements makes it very difficult.” A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said continuity of care was “important”, which was why all patients must be given a named GP to take charge of their care. He said all practices must try to comply with “reasonable requests” to see a particular GP too. The Royal College of GPs said changing the contract would not solve the problem on its own. “Delivering continuity of care is becoming increasingly difficult as GPs and our teams struggle with intense workforce pressures and patient need growing in both volume and complexity,” said the college’s vice-chair Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown. Copyright 2023 BBC. All rights reserved. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking. Beta Terms By using the Beta Site, you agree that such use is at your own risk and you know that the Beta Site may include known or unknown bugs or errors, that we have no obligation to make this Beta Site available with or without charge for any period of time, nor to make it available at all, and that nothing in these Beta Terms or your use of the Beta Site creates any employment relationship between you and us. The Beta Site is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and we make no warranty to you of any kind, express or implied. In case of conflict between these Beta Terms and the BBC Terms of Use these Beta Terms shall prevail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/health-67548296 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos