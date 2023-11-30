Measles exposure warning issued for Vancouver airport and 2 flights





People who travelled through the Vancouver International Airport last Thursday are being warned they may have been exposed to measles. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released a bulletin Wednesday, saying a passenger with measles was in the airport on Nov. 23. “At YVR, the passenger spent time on the route between the arrival gate D73 at the international terminal and at the departure gate C48 in the domestic terminal, where the ill passenger waited for their next flight,” the BCCDC said.



1:00

Possible consequences for not vaccinating for measles

The passenger was also aboard the following flights in and out of YVR. Story continues below advertisement Air Canada Flight 79 departed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 2:17 AM local time and arrived in Vancouver at 6:07 AM Pacific Time

Air Canada flight 206 departed from Vancouver at 10:36 AM Pacific Time and arrived in Calgary, Alberta at 1:06 PM Mountain Time The passenger later tested positive for measles in Alberta. Measles is a highly infectious disease that can be spread by airborne transmission. The BCCDC said many people are immune due to vaccination or having contracted it as a child. People who are unvaccinated, including children under the age of one, are at highest risk.



1:22

‘We are backsliding’ WTO says measles cases nearly triple worldwide

Anyone who was on one of the two flights and was travelling with an unvaccinated infant or who are immunocompromised and not immune to the virus should contact their local public health unit immediately to get post-exposure treatment to minimize risk. Story continues below advertisement The BCCDC said Wednesday was the last day to receive post-exposure prophylaxis with immunoglobulin to minimize the risk of measles developing. Trending Now In the market for a castle? There’s one on sale for under $1M in Nova Scotia

U.S. indictment on alleged Sikh assassination plot makes link to Nijjar murder People who aren’t immune and were exposed could become infected, the BCCDC said, with symptoms developing within seven and 21 days of exposure — in this case, meaning between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a rash on the face and neck, spreading to the chest, arms and legs. Anyone who suspects they have measles should call their doctor or clinic before going in to ensure they don’t expose anyone in the waiting room. A report from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month found measles deaths had spiked globally by 40 per cent last year and cases rose after vaccinations fell to their lowest levels in 15 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly infectious disease triggered epidemics in 37 countries last year, versus 22 countries in 2021. It sickened nine million children and killed 136,00, mostly in poorer countries.



3:01

WHO announces measles spike, calls to vaccinate kids

— With files from the Associated Press.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10130461/yvr-measles-warning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos