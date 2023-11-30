What we know and what we don’t so far





As this mysterious canine respiratory disease begins to infect dogs in multiple states and make headlines across the nation, many pet parents and veterinary teams are seeking out information to better understand this disease, and how to keep their pets safe. Because there is little information out there, what exactly do veterinary professionals know about this illness, and what can clients do to keep their loved pets happy and healthy? During this week’s episode of The Vet Blast Podcast, Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, invited Silene St. Bernard, DVM, DACVPM, regional medical director at VCA Hospitals, to discuss the diagnosing process for this disease, how veterinary teams should be talking about it with clients, and how veterinary teams can keep their own pets safe when they return home from the clinic. Silene St. Bernard, DVM, DACVPM: I think that the biggest challenge is that there’s a ton of information in the media and we don’t have a lot of information to actually provide. So we are seeing an increase in respiratory cases, spotty all around the US and different locations. Some of those cases are cleanly getting diagnosed with assorted viruses and bacteria that we already know about and contest for. But we seem to have some cases in some locations that are progressing to more serious illness, potentially into pneumonia and we don’t have diagnoses for all of them. Not everybody diagnoses these for respiratory illness in dogs. It’s becoming more common. We’ve had outbreaks in the past several years. So people I think, are more comfortable with our diagnostics now and will do more testing. But a lot of them potentially get treated just get better, which is what’s happening with most of them and don’t we don’t have a firm diagnosis. What we’re trying to identify now is, is there something new out there that we need to know about that we either can diagnose and/or need to figure out how to treat. I just don’t think we have a clean answer if it’s a virus or a bacteria or something else or a combination thereof, a lot of our respiratory diseases are combination disease. We see mycoplasma combined with Bordetella and things like that, too. So we’re trying to do a lot of testing all the veterinary labs, universities, public health departments, on the veterinary side, of course, are all working on trying to come up with some answers. But we don’t have one yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvm360.com/view/the-mysterious-canine-respiratory-disease-what-we-know-and-what-we-don-t-so-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos