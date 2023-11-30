Safe to vape? Clearing the air on e-cigarettes – Lincolnshire County Council

In our latest County Views survey, we’re asking our residents about e-cigarettes to gather local information about their usage, and understand how much residents know about them.

You can register and complete the County Views survey now at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/vapes.

E-cigarettes – or vapes – have exploded in popularity over the last 18 months, particularly disposable ones. Understandably, residents have concerns about the potential health impacts of these devices, and their widespread use.

To help clear the air on vaping, the Lincolnshire Tobacco Control Board has pulled together its advice on e-cigarettes.

What is a vape?

‘E-cigarettes’ and ‘vapes’ are devices that simulate tobacco smoking, but where nicotine is inhaled as vapour, rather than smoke. They were originally invented as an alternative to smoking cigarettes.

E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid that typically contains nicotine, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine and flavourings.

There are different types of e-cigarettes, including vape pens, vape bars, pod devices, mods and cigarlike. They can be re-fillable and rechargeable, or disposable.

TOP TIP: Re-fillable vapes are more environmentally friendly. Vapes contain precious natural resources like lithium, and around 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week in the UK.

Swap to stop

Studies show vaping is up to 95% less harmful than smoking cigarettes. This is because vapes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide – two of the most damaging elements in tobacco smoke.

Smokers are encouraged to swap to vaping, to manage nicotine cravings and help them quit for good.

TOP TIP: Find out more about quitting smoking with One You Lincolnshire.

Are there side effects?

Those who don’t smoke should not start vaping. Most vapes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive.

Some users report side effects of vaping such as throat and mouth irritation, headaches, coughing and feeling sick. There may also be long-term effects of vaping that we’re not yet aware of.

There have been reports – including in Lincolnshire – of vapers fainting or even being hospitalised. This is often the result of mixing e-cigarette liquids with other substances.

E-liquid is specially designed for vapes that heat it to a certain temperature, creating the vapour. If mixed with another substance that doesn’t vaporise at that temperature, that liquid could be directly inhaled into the lungs.

TOP TIP: Only vape with designated e-liquids, and never put any other substance in your device.

Illegal vapes

Just as with the black market for illegal, unsafe cigarettes, there are now illegal vapes out there too.

They usually contain more nicotine that the legal limit, and Lincolnshire Trading Standards has seized over 10,000 of them from across the county since May 2022.

As a rule, disposable vapes should have around 600 puffs in them, so they comply with the legal limit on size. Amongst those seized by Trading Standards are vapes advertised as containing up to 10,000 puffs – more than 16 times the limit.

Illegal vapes are often brazenly displayed at the counter, making them seem legitimate to the average customer.

TOP TIP: Always check what you’re buying. More than 600 puffs in a disposable device means it’s more than likely illegal.

NOT for kids

One of the biggest criticisms of vapes, is that their fruity or sweet flavours and bright, colourful packaging is attractive to children.

Based on intelligence from the public and police, Lincolnshire Trading Standards carries out test purchases at shops, and takes legal action against those selling vapes to children. In June, a shop in Market Rasen was taken to court and fined after they sold a vape to a 15-year-old.

There has been a rise in the number of teenagers vaping who have never smoked. The county council has a dedicated officer who delivers school workshops explaining the law and health impacts of vaping.

TOP TIP: Just as with cigarettes, vapes containing nicotine cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.

No smoke without fire risk

Thankfully – unlike smoking – because e-cigarettes don’t burn in the same way, they present much less of a fire risk.

However, there has been a house fire in Lincolnshire started by a refillable e-cigarette being on charge. As with any electronic devices, e-cigarettes also pose a fire risk if they’re just put in a bin.

TOP TIP: If you use a rechargeable device, only use undamaged charging cables that came with the device and don’t leave them charging for longer than needed. Only charge them when you’re at home and awake. Unplug the charger when you are finished.

Time to get rid?

Because they have a battery inside, both refillable and disposable vapes need to be taken to a recycling centre to be recycled. They can explode in a general waste bin.

All Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lincolnshire have a designated container for disposing of vapes.

TOP TIP: Don’t bin batteries and electricals, including vapes. Find out where you can recycle them at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/waste.