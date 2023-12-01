Health
Which is the Better For Your Heart Health?
- A new report found that those who ate a healthy vegan diet had better health markers compared to those who ate an omnivorous diet.
- The researchers recruited 22 pair of twins, who were randomly assigned to eat either an omnivorous or vegan diet for eight weeks.
- The study looked at LDL cholesterol, fasting insulin, and body weight between the two groups.
A healthy vegan diet is better for your cardiometabolic than a healthy diet that includes meat, a new study conducted in identical twins suggests.
The report, published in
“These effects can potentially provide a cardiovascular benefit, as we know that high LDL cholesterol, poor blood sugar control, and obesity are all risk factors for heart disease,” Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, board certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, told Healthline.
Cutting out meat and animal products isn’t the only way to improve your cardiometabolic health.
Even modest reductions in meat can promote cardiovascular health,
“The take-home advice would be for individuals to find the balance that can be maintained long-term; diets that are only followed for short-term provide only short-term benefits,” the study’s senior author, Christopher Gardner, PhD, a professor of medicine at Stanford Medicine and director of nutrition studies at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, says.
The researchers recruited 22 identical twin pairs (44 people total) who were randomly assigned to eat either an omnivorous or vegan diet for eight weeks (with one twin per diet).
“The study was unique in the recruitment of identical twins as this provided an extra level of scientific ‘matching’ for characteristics other than dietary intake that could have been confounding variables in the study,” Gardner said.
Both diets were designed to be healthy, and all participants were advised to opt for minimally processed foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables instead of added sugars, refined grains, and highly processed foods.
Diet-specific meals were provided to the participants via a meal delivery service for the first four weeks in addition to health educator counseling.
During the final four weeks, the participants were instructed to choose diet-appropriate foods based on counseling they received.
Both groups were instructed to eat vegetables, beans, grains and fruit, however, the vegan group ate more of these foods than the carnivorous group.
“This meant higher fiber, lower saturated fat, and more phytochemicals for the healthy vegan group,” says Gardner.
After eight weeks, those who were assigned to eat a vegan diet experienced several benefits compared to their twins, including lower LDL cholesterol levels, fasting insulin, and body weight.
The vegan group also experienced improvements in fasting high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, vitamin B12, glucose, and TMAO levels, but they were not statistically significant.
“This suggests that, within a short period of time, a plant-based diet can offer benefits to heart health even when compared to a healthy meat-based diet,” says Chen.
Prior studies have found that plant-based diets are associated with greater cardiovascular health and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
For example,
Vegan diets, which tend to be high in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and nuts, are higher in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.
The nutrients from healthy plant-based whole foods tend to take longer to digest and absorb than animal-sourced foods, according to Gardner.
“This likely meant a slow release of nutrients like glucose into the bloodstream, which likely led to the benefit observed for lower insulin levels,” he said of the study’s findings.
Growing
Even swapping out a few animal-sourced meals for plant-based foods weekly can make a difference.
Ideally, people can find a healthy diet plan that works for them.
According to Chen, when eating a vegan diet, it’s important to be aware that, without proper supplementation, it can lead to deficiencies in such essential nutrients like vitamin B12, calcium, zinc, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein.
In general, he recommends eating healthier foods — like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts — and less unhealthy foods, such as saturated fats, sugar, and refined carbohydrates.
“Strict diets can sometimes be hard to follow for everyone, so I generally recommend that people use these principles to find a healthy diet that works for them,” Chen said.
A new study found that a healthy vegan diet is better for your overall health than a healthy diet that includes meat and other animal products. The trial, which was conducted in identical twins, found that those who ate a healthy vegan diet experienced greater reductions in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, fasting insulin, and body weight compared to the twins who ate an omnivorous diet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/omnivore-vs-vegan-which-is-the-better-for-your-heart-health
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Which is the Better For Your Heart Health?
- Why Maggie Haberman thinks Trump may be testing the limits of reinstated gag order
- New AI may threaten ‘safe’ office jobs, say researchers | BBC News
- Alleged architect of Trump’s fake elector plot cooperating with investigators
- AIDS can be stopped with science-backed tools
- A digger driver came to the rescue when a colleague became stranded. #Shorts #UK #Beach #BBCNews
- N.Y. health leaders speak ahead of World AIDS Day
- Moment White House Christmas tree blown over by high winds. #USPolitics #BBCNews
- AI tech being developed to detect early signs of lung cancer – BC
- Israel-Gaza: Hamas gunmen kill three Israelis as more hostages released on 7th day of truce
- Cases of mystery dog illness spread to dozens of states, no reported cases in Louisiana
- Edinburgh Zoo’s giant pandas prepare to return to China | BBC News