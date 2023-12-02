Ozempic, Wegovy May Also Help You Drink Less Alcohol

Share on Pinterest New research finds that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may help significantly reduce alcohol cravings. Stefa Nikolic/Getty Images

Six patients treated with semaglutide experienced reductions in alcohol use disorder (AUD) symptoms.

Experts say it may have helped due to semaglutide’s effects on dopamine.

Dopamine is the “pleasure” hormone that makes drinking alcohol feel good.

More research is needed before semaglutide becomes a treatment for AUD.

Experts say it may be worth a try now if you already have other indications for its use.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism , alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a brain disorder characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences.

People with this disorder have a reduced ability to stop or control their drinking even though it is having negative effects on their lives.

Currently, AUD has only three FDA-approved drug treatments: acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone.

However, a new case series that was published on November 27, 2023, in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, presents new evidence that semaglutide — commonly used for applications such as diabetes management and weight loss — may also be useful in the treatment of AUD.

The case series, which included six patients, involved people who had positively screened for AUD.

All patients were being treated with semaglutide, the active ingredient in both Ozempic and Wegovy, for weight loss.

However, it was found that these people incidentally had improvement in their AUD symptoms which was described in an associated press release from the University of Oklahoma as “remarkable.”

During follow-up, all six patients had AUDIT (alcohol use disorders identification test) scores that indicated “low-risk” drinking, according to the report. This would generally indicate that a person does not have a problem with drinking.

The study authors caution, however, that randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies are needed to verify whether semaglutide is a viable treatment for AUD. But, they say there is a strong potential for it to become another effective tool to help treat this disorder.