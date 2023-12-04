Health
Survey finds Americans struggle to maintain healthy habits during the holiday season
The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration but many Americans admit the endless flurry of activities makes it difficult to eat healthy, exercise, and get adequate rest, according to a new survey from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Two-thirds of those surveyed said they overindulge in food, nearly 45% said they take a break from exercise, and more than half report feeling tired and having less time for themselves. Plus, a third admit they drink more alcohol during the holidays.
“Holiday travel, activities with friends and family, and trying to get a bunch of things done can cause people to lose track of their healthy habits,” said Barbara Bawer, M.D., family medicine physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and clinical assistant professor of family and community medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “If one healthy habit drops off, it can affect other areas very quickly.”
To make it through the holiday season with healthy habits intact, Bawer suggests sticking to a normal routine as much as possible while giving yourself some grace.
“Once you’re out of a routine, which typically happens around the holidays, it’s really hard to get back on track partly because the motivation is no longer there,” said Bawer.
When the invitations start to pile up and decadent menus feel tempting, Bawer offers this advice, “Remember that it’s OK to say no.”
To keep healthy habits in check, try the following:
Diet: When it comes to sustaining healthy eating habits, it’s important to plan ahead. If you have an evening event, don’t starve yourself all day. Eat a high protein, low carb meal earlier in the day so you don’t overeat. You can indulge with a favorite dish or dessert, but it’s OK to say no to sampling every entrée or treat so you’re not eating excess calories at each event.
Exercise: Try to keep the same exercise schedule. If an obligation prevents you from going to a fitness center or going for a run, be flexible. It’s OK to say no to the gym and consider doing an activity with family and friends that keeps you moving, like going for a walk or playing a game of basketball.
Sleep: Go to sleep and wake up at your normal times, even when traveling. Limit the use of supplements like melatonin, as long-term use can disrupt healthy sleep-wake cycles. It’s OK to say no to some invitations if you feel like you’re going to overextend yourself.
Alcohol: People may drink more during the holidays, but binge drinking is never a healthy choice. Binge drinking is when a man consumes five drinks or a woman consumes four drinks in one sitting. It’s OK to say no to excessive drinking. If you do drink, try to stick to the recommended two drinks for men or one drink for women. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach, and drink plenty of water.
“Small, consistent changes and slowly adding to them can help you reach your health goals,” Bawer said.
Survey results and methodology
This survey was conducted on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from Oct. 20-23 among a sample of 1,007 respondents.
The survey was conducted via web (n=977) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.
Ohio State University Medical Center
Citation:
Survey finds Americans struggle to maintain healthy habits during the holiday season (2023, December 4)
retrieved 4 December 2023
from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-12-survey-americans-struggle-healthy-habits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
|
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-12-survey-americans-struggle-healthy-habits.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Survey finds Americans struggle to maintain healthy habits during the holiday season
- ‘They bombed an entire street’: Child in Gaza who pulled brother from rubble
- Israel launches ground offensive in south Gaza | BBC News
- UVA researchers discover how Lactobacillus may help prevent depression and anxiety
- How college athletes are cashing in on ‘name, image, and likeness’
- COP28: UN climate talks go big on ending fossil fuels | BBC News
- On World AIDS Day, a strategy for sustained success
- Israel continues bombing of Gaza as US urges protection of civilians | BBC News
- Transforming HIV prevention in Europe – POLITICO
- Judge denies Trump’s attempt to dismiss January 6 case. See what she wrote
- Moment earthquake hits the Philippines island of Mindanao. #Shorts #Philippines #BBCNews
- The House of Representatives expels George Santos from Congress in historic vote