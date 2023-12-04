Booker, Sullivan Reintroduce World AIDS Day Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, on World AIDS Day, U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) reintroduced a resolution commemorating and supporting the goals of World AIDS Day, including the goal to achieve zero new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths. The resolution recognizes current efforts made by the United States and international organizations in combating HIV/AIDS, such as the President`s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved over 25 million lives. The resolution also encourages greater coordination between the global community to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

“This World AIDS Day, we honor the lives lost and stand in solidarity with those living with HIV/AIDS by redoubling our efforts to eradicate this disease,” said Senator Booker. “This day continues to stand as a vivid reminder of a staggering reality—nearly 40 million people around the world continue to live with HIV/AIDS, with communities of color disproportionately suffering. The US must continue to be a global leader in the effort to ultimately achieve zero new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths.”

“During my time working in the George W. Bush administration, I helped spearhead the PEPFAR program, which built a global coalition of partners in a unified response to the AIDS crisis and treated nearly 15 million people around the world,” said Senator Sullivan. “Since that time, the United States and the world have made great progress in combatting the HIV/AIDS epidemic, but there is more work to be done. I’m glad to join Senator Booker in introducing a resolution recognizing World AIDS Day to commend the critical work being done to prevent infections, end this devastating disease, and save lives.”

The resolution was endorsed by the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, The National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors, Friends of the Global Fight, The AIDS Institute, RESULTS, NMAC, ONE, and AVAC.

