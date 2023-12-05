Health
Despite vaccination push, hesitancy still high for jabs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — (KBAK/FOX58) A big push for vaccinations against COVID, Flu and RSV is being met with some resistance by those recommended to take the vaccine.
Only one in five adults have received the updated COVID vaccine, with more than 30% of adults between the ages of 18 to 64 said they will not get the COVID vaccine. Another recent study from Ohio State University added Flu to the question and still around a third of respondents say they will not receive the vaccine unless at high risk of illness. Another survey from the University of Michigan shows there is a lack of knowledge surrounding the RSV vaccine among a large minority of adults from 60 to 80 years old.
Dr. Puja Vithalani is a Family Medicine Specialist at Kaiser Permanente. Vithalani is used to patients and parents of patients who come to her office with some hesitancy.
“We ask them if they have any questions about [the vaccinations],” Vithalani said. “One by one we address each question and concern so that they feel secure in making their decision. Whether they want to take it or not.”
Vithalani said those three illnesses are already running their course through her office and expect more of the same through Spring.
“I am definitely seeing all three viruses predominant this winter,” Vithalani said. “Coughing, sneezing even hand holding, sharing drinks; all of these things can pass these viruses from one person to another.”
Vithalani expects Flu and COVID to be seen in considerable numbers through April 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://bakersfieldnow.com/news/local/despite-vaccination-push-hesitancy-still-high-for-jabs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Despite vaccination push, hesitancy still high for jabs
- White House warns aid delay will ‘kneecap Ukraine’ on battlefield
- What Chattanooga dog parents should know about mystery respiratory illness spreading across US
- Liz Cheney warns about Trump re-election
- Feel the chill: Cold water bath benefits to consider this winter
- Senator Graham calls Defense Secretary Austin ‘naive’ after civilian comment
- The Indicator from Planet Money : NPR
- He quit the State Department over US support for Israel. Here’s why he did it
- Mystery respiratory illness sickening dogs is concerning local veterinarians
- Kayaker’s breathtaking 20m drop down ice waterfall in Norway | BBC News
- Is evangelical support for Trump waning? Reporter weighs in
- Excess deaths soared in US prisons during first year of COVID-19