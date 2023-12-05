Despite vaccination push, hesitancy still high for jabs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — (KBAK/FOX58) A big push for vaccinations against COVID, Flu and RSV is being met with some resistance by those recommended to take the vaccine.

Only one in five adults have received the updated COVID vaccine, with more than said they will not get the COVID vaccine. Another recent study from Ohio State University added Flu to the question and still around say they will not receive the vaccine unless at high risk of illness. Another survey from the University of Michigan shows there is a lack of knowledge surrounding the RSV vaccine from 60 to 80 years old.

Dr. Puja Vithalani is a Family Medicine Specialist at Kaiser Permanente. Vithalani is used to patients and parents of patients who come to her office with some hesitancy.

“We ask them if they have any questions about [the vaccinations],” Vithalani said. “One by one we address each question and concern so that they feel secure in making their decision. Whether they want to take it or not.”

Vithalani said those three illnesses are already running their course through her office and expect more of the same through Spring.

“I am definitely seeing all three viruses predominant this winter,” Vithalani said. “Coughing, sneezing even hand holding, sharing drinks; all of these things can pass these viruses from one person to another.”

Vithalani expects Flu and COVID to be seen in considerable numbers through April 2024.