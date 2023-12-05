Avian flu detected in San Benito County







Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí. Positive cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as the Bird Flu, have been detected in poultry flocks in various counties, including San Benito County. The San Benito Health and Human Services Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the risk to the general public’s health from the virus is low. Precautions should be taken by those who may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection. The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets, saliva, and feces. Transmission may occur directly from bird to bird or indirectly through people, animals, or contaminated objects .Although rare, symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, conjunctivitis, headaches, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, or diarrhea. If you develop symptoms within 10-days of exposure to an infected animal, call your healthcare provider. It is best practice to not handle dead birds or those that exhibit signs of distress or illness. While severe cases of bird flu do occur in humans, symptoms rarely progress beyond those of the common cold. Infected birds may show signs such as weakness, lack of coordination, respiratory distress, diarrhea, weakness, and lack of appetite. Wild game birds may be susceptible to infection with signs similar to domestic poultry. Take precautions to limit disease spread between domestic birds and wild birds. Unusual or suspicious wild bird deaths should be reported to the California Department of Fishand Wildlife (CDFW) through their on-line form at www.wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/ Laboratories/Wildlife-Health/Monitoring/Mortality-Report, via email at [email protected], or via phone call to the SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center at (831) 624-5427. If you have questions about wildlife rehabilitation, contact CDFW directly. Sick or dead domestic, pet, or collection birds can be reported immediately to the California Department of Food and Agriculture Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-BIRD (2473). For questions, please contact epidemiologist Mallory Schmitt at (831) 637-5367 or [email protected]

