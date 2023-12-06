Building-boom boosts malaria-carrying, invasive mosquito in Ethiopia

After identifying the man-made construction pits as the primary habitats for the stephensi larvae, the researchers entered their GPS coordinates into Google Earth to visualize their locations. It became apparent that the sites provided a unique spectral signature — demarcated by size, color contrast and the presence of water — that allowed the researchers to easily identify other construction pits throughout Jigjiga.

Historical data archived by Google Earth gave the researchers a view into how the pattern of the construction sites evolved in relation to the rapid development of the city since 2016. Google Earth maps also reveal the gradient of population density as the semirural outskirts gradually become absorbed by urban development.

“It may be possible to use Google Earth like a time machine as one tool to understand the dynamics of how stephensi exploits human habitats to survive and to expand its range,” Vazquez-Prokopec says.

Solomon Yared, left, from Jigjiga University and Esayas Aklilu of Addis Ababa University, center, discuss findings in the lab. Araya Gebresilassie, also of Addis Ababa University, uses a stereomicroscope to distinguish different species of adult mosquitos. Solomon Yared, left, from Jigjiga University and Esayas Aklilu of Addis Ababa University, center, discuss findings in the lab. Araya Gebresilassie, also of Addis Ababa University, uses a stereomicroscope to distinguish different species of adult mosquitos.

Funded by a $270,000 grant from the CDC, Vazquez-Prokopec and his colleagues are now expanding their research into stephensi in Jigjiga along with several other Ethiopian cities.

They will use satellite data to explore urban-rural gradients across these cities, from the fully developed centers to the outskirts where there is less development but a greater presence of domesticated animals such as cattle and sheep.

“We want to understand how different habitats across this developmental gradient influence the presence of stephensi,” Vazquez-Prokopec says. “We want to answer questions such as whether the mosquitos are reproducing faster in one area or another and the factors that may be influencing these differences.”

Better understanding the behaviors of the mosquitos within different ecologies will allow the researchers to develop a suite of tools to control stephensi.

Wilberth Bibiano-Marin of the Autonomous University of Yucatán searches for the presence of adult mosquitos in discarded tires in a vacant lot in Jigjiga. He uses a “mosquito vacuum” known as the “Prokopack,” invented in 2009 by the Vazquez-Prokopec lab using inexpensive parts found at hardware stores. Wilberth Bibiano-Marin of the Autonomous University of Yucatán searches for the presence of adult mosquitos in discarded tires in a vacant lot in Jigjiga. He uses a “mosquito vacuum” known as the “Prokopack,” invented in 2009 by the Vazquez-Prokopec lab using inexpensive parts found at hardware stores.

“The goal is to provide tools and guidance that enables public health officials to control these mosquitos as effectively as possible, so that their limited resources are not wasted,” Vazquez-Prokopec says. “Detecting patterns can enable public health workers to predict where hotspots may occur. That gives them an opportunity to prevent, or at least mitigate, an outbreak.”

The dengue-virus-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito is also present in African cities, Vazquez-Prokopec notes, along with other species of the insect that have adapted to urban environments.

Working to control urban malaria outbreaks spread by stephensi may simultaneously help to control some other urban mosquito-borne diseases, although each disease and mosquito species presents unique challenges.

Aedes aegypti, for instance, only bites humans and lives almost exclusively in urban areas. Stephensi, however, also bites cattle and other animals and can get established in rural environments.

“Whenever possible, we will look for opportunities to synergize control methods across species of mosquitos,” Vazquez-Prokopec says.

Stephensi larvae, above, in the lab that have been collected in the field. Below are adult mosquitos that have been collected and are in the process of being identified and sorted by species. Stephensi larvae, above, in the lab that have been collected in the field. Below are adult mosquitos that have been collected and are in the process of being identified and sorted by species.

Djibouti, the first place in Africa that stephensi was identified, had made such gains in controlling malaria that it appeared the disease might be eliminated in the country. Since the arrival of stephensi, however, malaria exploded in Djibouti, rising from just 27 cases in 2012 to 70,000 cases in 2020, mostly in Djibouti City.

It is not clear whether urban malaria will follow a similar pattern as stephensi spreads across Africa. But it is important to realize the growing potential for malaria outbreaks in African cities, Vazquez-Prokopec says.

“Even if urban malaria only contributes to a small percentage of the disease burden in Africa, it could still take a tremendous toll,” he says. “It’s important to learn everything we can about the disease ecology of stephensi as it enters new habitats so we can give public health officials effective tools to reduce its impact on people.”

Story by Carol Clark