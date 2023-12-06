Sonoma County declares emergency after 250,000 chickens, ducks euthanized





(KRON) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency Tuesday following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza at commercial poultry farms. To protect other flocks in the region, approximately 250,000 birds were euthanized to prevent further disease spread. The outbreak was investigated by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Supervisor David Rabbitt said he is concerned about potential financial impacts on the county’s agriculture community, noting, “There are still in the South County one million farm birds within a five-mile radius of one facility” impacted by the avian flu. Southern Sonoma County poultry farms provide “hundreds of thousands of eggs each and every day” that supply the food chain for “the entire West Coast if not beyond,” Rabbitt said. Farms where the infected flocks were detected are currently under quarantine. Tuesday’s emergency proclamation by the Board of Supervisors provides additional public safety and emergency services to mitigate the effects of the disaster, including local emergency assistance for businesses that are impacted by the outbreak. Mike Weber, the co-owner of Sunrise Farms in Petaluma, said around 82,000 of his egg-laying chickens had to be euthanized after birds started testing positive for avian flu. “They are posing a risk to the neighboring farms, so we are sacrificing the life of these birds so we can remove the risk of spreading like a wildfire,” Weber said. Down the street from his chicken farm, a duck farm lost all 170,000 of its ducks due to the bird flu, Weber told KRON4. Although avian influenza is a highly contagious and often fatal disease in birds, the detected strain is considered low-risk to human health, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The spread of the virus is promoted by wild birds, especially wild waterfowl such as ducks and geese. As wild waterfowl migrate south in the fall season, there is increased movement of birds that are potential carriers of the virus, county officials said. Poultry owners with flocks that have experienced any unusual or suspicious illness or deaths should call the Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-2473.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sonoma-co-declares-emergency-after-250000-chickens-ducks-euthanized/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos