New Method Finds Biomarker for Inflammatory Bowel Disease





“We’re using organic synthesis and data science to better understand how our bodies work on a molecular level,” said Gentry. “We’re also one of the first studies to discover new human molecules using publicly available metabolomics data. As more metabolomics data becomes publicly available, reverse metabolomics will become even more informative.” The authors say the molecules they’ve described could one day inspire new therapeutics for treating IBD. For example, patients might be treated with pills containing live microbes that secrete specific molecules, or drugs that inhibit the enzymes these disease-associated molecules interact with. “This is a remarkable achievement derived from our precision nutrition initiative, in which Dr. Dorrestein previously demonstrated that reverse metabolomics could identify food metabolites associated with disease severity in patients with IBD,” said Andrés Hurtado-Lorenzo, PhD, senior vice president of Translational Research & IBD Ventures at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. “Now, this groundbreaking work has further progressed to discovering new metabolites that hold potential for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications in IBD.” Co-authors of the study include: Morgan Panitchpakdi, Pedro Belda-Ferre, Marvic Carrillo Terrazas, Hsueh-han Lu, Simone Zuffa, Julian Avila-Pacheco, Damian R. Plichta, Allegra T. Aron, Mingxun Wang, Alan K. Jarmusch, Mashette Syrkin-Nikolau, Brigid Boland, Amy Hemperly, Niels Vande Casteele, Hiutung Chu, Rob Knight and Dionicio Siegel at UC San Diego; Stephanie L. Collins, Fuhua Hao and Andrew D. Patterson at The Pennsylvania State University; Allison K. Stewart and Erin S. Baker at North Carolina State University; Tingting Yan and Frank J. Gonzalez at National Institutes of Health; Hera Vlamakis, Clary B. Clish and Ramnik J. Xavier at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; and Ashwin N. Ananthakrishnan at Massachusetts General Hospital. The study was funded, in part, by the National Institutes of Health (grants R01GM107550, R01AI67860, U01 DK119702, R00DK110534, P30ES025128, P42ES027704, P42 ES031009, T32DK007202 and ES103363-01), the Collaborative Microbial Metabolite Center (grant R01DK13611701), the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (grant 675191), the Center for Computational Mass Spectrometry (grant P41GM103484), a cooperative agreement with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (STAR RD84003201), the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Tombros Foundation, the National Academies of Sciences, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Graduate Fellowships. Disclosures: Dorrestein is on the scientific advisory board of Sirenas, Cybele Microbiome, and founder and scientific advisor and has equity in Ometa Labs LLC, Arome and Enveda (with approval by UC San Diego). Wang is a co-founder and had equity in Ometa Labs LLC. Knight declared interests in Gencirq (stock and SAB member), DayTwo (consultant and SAB member), Cybele (stock and consultant), Biomesense (stock, consultant, SAB member), Micronoma (stock, SAB member, co-founder) and Biota (stock, co-founder).

