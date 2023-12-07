Health
Should San Diego parents worry about ‘white lung syndrome?’ – NBC 7 San Diego
After an uptick of respiratory illness in children in Ohio and Massachusetts, some San Diego parents may be wondering if they should be concerned about a new respiratory illness spreading through the county.
The concern comes from a new medical buzzword, “white lung syndrome,” that has taken off amid an increase in pediatric pneumonia cases. But what does white lung syndrome actually mean and is there any cause for concern?
What is white lung syndrome?
White lung syndrome is not an actual medical term, according to Rady Children’s pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Edmund Milder. The term appears to be a new buzzword that some have used to describe common respiratory illnesses, particularly pediatric pneumonia.
“That’s probably related to the fact that when you get a chest X-ray on somebody who has pneumonia, their lungs appear more white because there’s more fluid in there showing the infection,” Milder said. The term is “really a constellation of common illnesses.”
NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez has the latest County data and what experts recommend doing.
The term may have gained traction after an increase in pediatric pneumonia cases in Massachusetts and Ohio. Last week, Ohio’s Warren County Health District announced that 142 cases of pediatric pneumonia were reported there since August. Even there, doctors are debunking the phrase.
“There’s no such thing as white lung syndrome,” said Dr. Shira Doron, chief infection control officer for Tufts Medicine Health System. “It’s not even pneumonia of unknown etiology, it’s pneumonia of known etiology. It’s pneumonia that we see during respiratory season.”
Is so-called white lung syndrome spreading?
The Centers for Disease Control is looking into reports of pneumonia outbreaks in children in two states, but Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the agency, said “there is no evidence” that they are due to anything unusual.
The spike experienced in Ohio, and some of the cases seen elsewhere, aren’t indicative of a new strain of pneumonia, doctors say. In fact, the symptoms are common, including, a cough fever and fatigue.
“It doesn’t appear that we’ve identified any new pathogens to be concerned about,” Milder said.
Here in San Diego, cases of influenza and RSV are about on par with last year while cases of COVID-19 are down, likely due to under-reporting, Milder said.
“There’s nothing I’m seeing in San Diego County that has me concerned as a parent with three children,” Milder said. “We’re not seeing increased numbers or increased hospitalizations or anything that’s out of keeping with a typical winter season.”
What should parents do if their child is sick?
Doctors advise parents to continue taking extra precautions to ensure their children stay safe, including washing their hands, keeping them home from school when they’re sick and practicing basic hygiene.
Milder encourages parents to ensure children are up to date with their vaccines, including the flu, COVID-19 and whooping cough vaccines.
If children are sick but can stay hydrated and have a good level of energy, their symptoms are likely able to be treated at home without going to see a doctor, Milder said. But there are signs that could signify your child needs to see a medical professional:
- If a child has an extremely high fever for an extended period of time
- If a child has trouble staying hydrated
- If a child has very little energy
- If you’re concerned about how a child is breathing
It is not unusual for a child with a cold to have a cough that lasts a few weeks, but there are things to look out for, Milder said.
“Pertussis [whooping cough] is famous for a very prolonged cough. So if somebody has a really dramatic cough and they’re coughing for a long time, pertussis should definitely come to mind,” Milder said.
In those cases, a physician can test a patient to help identify cases and provide antibiotics that can help.
Is there white lung syndrome in China?
Concern about a new infectious disease may have come from
With respiratory illnesses spiking in China, medical experts here in the U.S. say there should be more of a push to figure out the cause of those illnesses and how to diagnose them.
China said that the surge of respiratory illnesses across the country is caused by the flu, rhinoviruses, and RSV, and not by a novel virus.
The WHO formally requested that China provide information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children, as mentioned by several media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service.
The WHO said Chinese health officials on Thursday provided the data it requested during a teleconference. Those showed an increase in hospital admissions of children due to diseases including bacterial infection, RSV, influenza and common cold viruses since October.
WHO said that there was too little information at the moment to properly assess the risk of these reported cases of respiratory illness in children.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/should-parents-worry-about-white-lung-syndrome-no-but-the-reason-may-surprise-you/3371897/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police respond to shooting at UNLV
- Should San Diego parents worry about ‘white lung syndrome?’ – NBC 7 San Diego
- Eleven hikers were found dead near the crater of Indonesia’s Marapi volcano.#Shorts #Marapi #BBCNews
- Freed hostages confront Netanyahu
- A third of new mothers worldwide ‘have lasting health issues after childbirth’ | Women’s health
- Grand Theft Auto VI trailer released early after leak. #GTAVI #ViceCity #BBCNews
- George Santos sings Taylor Swift in new Cameo video
- Woman searches for answers after losing dog to respiratory illness
- Biden talks to Anderson Cooper about facing grief
- Repeated Blast Exposure Increases Brain Inflammation
- House Speaker Johnson wants to blur January 6 footage to protect Capitol rioters
- France orders third avian flu vaccine dose for ducks in risk area