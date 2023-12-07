Louisiana flu activity among highest in country, CDC reports





NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – As flu season sweeps across Louisiana, the state is experiencing a surge in influenza-like illnesses. According to the CDC’s flu map, as of Dec. 1, Louisiana’s flu activity is considered “very high,” and is among the highest in the country. The Louisiana Department of Health monitors flu activity and severity across the state. State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol says about 7.8% of emergency room visits are being attributed to influenza-like illnesses. She says the regional baseline is 3.7%. “Once we get above 3.7%, we know that there is a high level of activity — that there’s a lot of flu virus circulating in our communities. So we’re definitely there right now,” Sokol said. She also says the state is seeing more than twice as many positive flu tests than the national average. “Louisiana has a very high percent positivity especially compared to the U.S. as of the week ending November 28. Our influenza percent positivity was 19% compared to 6.2% nationally,” Sokol said. Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious diseases specialist at LSU Health New Orleans, says you can be protected from the strains circulating by taking this season’s vaccine. “Most of the strains are Influenza-A strains, specifically H.1.N.1, and it’s the vaccine, so the match is there for this particular strain,” said Lopez. “And the other strains that we’re seeing are also included in the vaccine that’s being administered this flu season.” During this holiday season, there is a confluence of respiratory viruses affecting Louisianans. “So they call it the big three: COVID, the flu, and RSV. Luckily, there is a vaccine for everyone six months and older for flu and for COVID, and now for the first time this year, there are RSV immunizations to protect people. There are monoclonal antibodies for infants and then there are vaccines that are available for people 60 and above and also for pregnant people between 32 and 36 months of pregnancy,” said Sokol. “The best prevention we have is to vaccinate.,” said Lopez. And Sokol spoke of an RSV therapeutic for kids. “I think for RSV because the monoclonal antibodies that are available and they’re universally recommended for infants that are younger than eight months of age entering RSV season or during RSV season that’s something new this year, so I think that really understanding the risk of RSV infection, particularly for those babies that are younger than 1 is really important so that parents can make the best decision concerning their kids,” Sokol said. For some people, respiratory viruses can be lethal. “We’re seeing deaths being reported, of course, for COVID but also for flu and RSV so far this season,” said Sokol. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline. Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel. Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox8live.com/2023/12/06/louisiana-flu-activity-among-highest-country-cdc-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos