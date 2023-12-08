Everything You Need To Know About the Mysterious Respiratory Dog Illness





When asked how to best protect dogs from the mysterious respiratory illness, both vets we spoke with emphasized the importance of making sure your pets are up to date on vaccinations. “Some vaccines can prevent disease and others can help temper the course of the infection, so the impacts are less severe,” Teller says. (Note: Dog vaccinations have been on the decline in recent years. More than half of dog owners (53%) are skeptical of dog vaccines, believing they are either unsafe, ineffective, unnecessary, or a combination of the three, according to a recent study.) Reduce Contact With Other Dogs With the highly contagious aCIRD making the rounds, you can prevent transmission by keeping your dog away from other dogs if possible — especially if your dog is at higher risk. Here are some tips: Avoid unknown dogs — the more contacts your dog has, the higher the risk of running into an infected dog.

Avoid contact with sick dogs, particularly nose-to-nose contact.

Avoid communal water bowls and toys shared by multiple dogs.

Be mindful of sending your dog to a kennel.

Exercise caution when bringing your dog out in public for extended periods, such as to dog-friendly restaurants. “For the time being, I would avoid places like grooming facilities, doggy daycares and dog parks,” Beal says. “Leaving your pet with a family member or hiring an in-home pet sitter would be preferable to staying at a kennel.” However, Teller adds that you should weigh the benefits versus risks when it comes to whether or not to bring your dog out. “If you have a healthy, high-energy dog that may destroy your home if you skip the dog park, then the benefits of going to the dog park may exceed the risk of catching a respiratory illness,” she says. Talk To Your Veterinarian Not every pet parent can keep their dogs away from other dogs. Teller says not to feel guilty in that case, but rather try to be proactive about your pet’s safety. “If your dog is around other dogs, then talk to your veterinarian about vaccinating against these infectious diseases,” Teller says. “If a pet owner must board their dog, they should ensure its vaccines — especially Bordetella, canine influenza and parainfluenza — are up to date,” adds Beal. “Choose a boarding facility that requires up-to-date vaccinations for all pets and has strict cleaning protocols.” Consider Purchasing Pet Insurance While some pet owners are skeptical about vaccinating their dogs, others may worry about the cost. In a recent MarketWatch Guides team study, nearly 33% of pet owners without pet insurance admitted they have avoided taking their pets to the vet because of the bill. Dog vaccinations typically cost between $20 and $50 each, which can add up if your pet is due for multiple shots. Taking out a pet insurance policy with routine care coverage can help you save on vet visits and keep your dog safe during the holiday travel season.

