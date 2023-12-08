How vaping is bad for your health





SINGAPORE – The authorities have been clamping down on e-vaporisers since 2018, but the use of these devices is very common. From Dec 2 to 3, 176 people were caught at music festival ZoukOut 2023 by Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officials for possessing e-vaporisers. Studies have shown that those who use e-vaporisers, also known as e-cigarettes or vape, may face health issues. Chemicals found in e-vaporisers may cause lung injury In February 2020, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US confirmed 2,807 cases of lung injuries associated with vaping, and 68 deaths that resulted from those injuries. Vitamin E acetate, an additive in some e-vaporises, is strongly linked to injuries, said CDC, as it could cause respiratory issues when inhaled. Caffeine, a pesticide, and two flavourings were among harmful substances found in such products, stated an October 2021 research by the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. These chemicals are linked with possible toxic effects and respiratory irritation. Vape users are also more prone to having a “popcorn lung”, scientifically termed bronchiolitis obliterans, a condition where lung airways are inflamed. Diacetyl, a chemical found in many e-vaporisers, is one of the causes of this condition, said the Harvard Medical School. The condition may result in scarring of air sacs in the lungs, and the thickening and narrowing of airways. Increased risk of cardiovascular diseases According to research by the US National Institutes of Health, prolonged use of e-vaporisers may severely impair the function of the body’s blood vessels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Researchers found that blood vessels of vape users produce significantly lower amounts of nitric oxide, which allows vessels to expand and regulate blood pressure. The blood of users was also observed to release greater amounts of hydrogen peroxide, which can also impair the function of blood vessels. A research done by the American Heart Association found that participants who used e-vaporisers experienced an increase of about four beats per minute after vaping, and an increase in blood pressure. In a separate report, the researchers found that those who vape consistently performed worse on treadmill exercises, which give a prediction of heart disease risk, than those who do not.

