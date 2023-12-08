First report of Anopheles stephensi from southern Ethiopia | Malaria Journal





Study sites Entomological survey was conducted from November 2022 to February 2023 in Hawassa City in southern Ethiopia (Fig. 1). Hawassa City is the largest city in the middle of the Great Ethiopian Rift Valley and is the capital of Sidama Regional State. It is located at an elevation of 1708 m (5604 ft) above sea level. The city’s population was 502,980 in 2022 [14]. Being situated at the shore of Lake Hawassa, the city has seen rapid growth in recent years. The city constantly sees new construction sites following its swift industrial boom in recent years. The average annual temperature and precipitation are about 21 °C and 961 mm, respectively. A shorter rainy season occurs between March and May followed by a longer wet season between July and October. Common livestock in the area include cattle, chickens, goats, sheep, donkeys, and horses. Malaria is seasonal in the area and the main malaria transmission period is between September and December [14]. Fig. 1 Map of the study site and Anopheles stephensi larval habitat distribution Malaria profile review Laboratory-confirmed malaria data was obtained from the Hawassa City Health Department. The malaria morbidity data, which was sorted by age, sex, parasite species, and residence for the previous nine years was collected and analysed, and the annual transmission pattern was established. Mosquito larval survey and rearing Any water collections were surveyed for mosquito larvae and pupae between November 2022 and February 2023. To increase the likelihood of discovering An. stephensi, target sampling was conducted. Mosquito larvae and pupae were dipped from likely larval breeding habitats, including man-made water containers, freshwater pools, lake margins, discarded tires, plastic containers, and concrete water collection tankers at construction sites. Dipping was done under larval search strategies recommended by the WHO [15]. The larvae and pupae were brought in jars to the environmental laboratory at Hawassa University, where they were placed in trays and raised to adult in preparation for morphological identification. Each enamel tray containing larvae was labeled for the habitat types from where the larvae were obtained to identify the species after adult emergence. The larvae were allowed to develop in the water drawn from the field to maintain the same aquatic environment. The pupae were sorted and transferred with pipettes from the enamel trays to beakers with modest volumes of water, then kept inside cages. A dissecting microscope was used to identify emerging adults to the species using identification key [16]. All identified specimens were preserved individually in Eppendorf tubes for further analysis. Adult mosquito survey Three different types of traps were used to collect adult mosquitoes: CDC Light Traps (Model: John W. Hock CDC Light Trap 512, USA); Bioagents (BG-pro) Traps with lure; and Prokopack aspirator (John W. Hock 1418, USA). Collection with CDC Light Trap and BG-pro were made overnight from 18:00 to 06:00 h. A trap was suspended 1.5 m above the ground near a sleeping area where the people are protected by LLINs. Mosquito sampling took place both indoors and outdoors. Prokopack aspirator was employed to sample indoor resting mosquitoes in the morning from 6:30 h to 8:00 h. Animal shelters were also surveyed. All collected adult mosquitoes were brought to the lab for species identification. Mosquitoes were killed by placing them in a refrigerator. The specimens were then sorted into culicines and Anopheles. Culicines were counted, recorded, and discarded. All anophelines were further sorted into species using a morphological key [16]. Molecular identification of An. stephensi

A subset of the morphologically identified An. stephensi specimens were molecularly analyzed to confirm the species. DNA was extracted from a single leg using the Chelex method [17] with modification. Two methods were used to identify the species: (i) PCR endpoint assay using the internal transcribed spacer 2 (ITS2) locus; and (ii) sequencing portions of cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (cox1) and cytochrome B gene (cytb) loci. ITS2 endpoint assay was performed as previously described using the primers 5.8SB (5′-ATG CTT AAA TTT AGG GGG TAG TC-3′) and 28SC (5′-GTC TCG CGA CTG CAA CTG-3′) and the following modifications: final reagent concentrations and components were 0.5 μM for each primer; 1× DreamTaq Green Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific); and water for a total reaction volume of 17 μl. PCR reaction conditions were set as denaturation at 95 °C for 3 min, 35 cycles of 94 °C for 30 s, annealing at 55 °C for 30 s, extension at 72 °C for 30 s, and a final step at 72 °C for 6 min. Anopheles stephensi specimens were identified by visualization of the 522-bp band with gel electrophoresis; non-An. stephensi specimens did not amplify and no band was present [3]. Portions of the cox1 and cytb loci were also amplified for sequencing using previously detailed methods [18]. PCR products were purified and sequenced using Sanger technology by Genewiz Inc (South Plainfield, NJ). Sequences were cleaned and analysed using CodonCode (CodonCode Corporation, Centerville, MA, USA). Next, cox1 and cytb sequences from An. stephensi were submitted as queries to the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s (NCBI) Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST) [19] against the nucleotide collection in NCBI’s GenBank. A threshold limit of 98% sequence similarity for cox1 was used to classify sequences into species [20].

