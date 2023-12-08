Health
Early ART Is Safe, Key to Suppressing HIV to Undetectable Levels in Infants
Recent research published in The Lancet HIV further contributed to evidence that giving antiretroviral therapy (ART) to newborns with HIV within the first days of life, instead of within weeks or months, can safely suppress HIV in the blood to undetectable levels. ART can help control the virus, preventing it from progressing to AIDS.
According to the authors, an individual living with HIV who is not receiving ART has a 15% to 45% chance of transmitting HIV during pregnancy, childbirth, or breast-feeding. This chance decreases to less than 1% if women with HIV receive ART during pregnancy.
“We sought proof of the concept that if you can safely treat babies with a 3-drug regimen within 48 hours of life, you can limit the buildup of these reservoirs and get them to very low levels that may lead to ART-free remission, where the virus doesn’t come back quickly if the ART is stopped in later phases of the trial,” said study co-leader Deborah Persaud, MD, physician-scientist and research at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, in the press release.
Standard treatment of babies with HIV typically starts at 2 to 3 months of age, according to the authors. This often is due to delays in testing and receiving results, especially outside of the United States where the burden of HIV is highest and ART drugs aren’t as accessible. In addition, the adverse effects of ART—anemia, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea—are a concern for some patients.
To stop the formation of hard-to-treat viral reservoirs, the authors sought to replicate what is believed to be the first documented case of HIV remission in a child born with HIV and started infants on treatment within the first 48 hours after birth. The reservoirs consist of cells that carry genetic material of latent viruses and antiviral drugs are unable to reach them, causing HIV to survive in the body.
“If you treat at 2 to 3 months of age, when most children start a regimen, very, very, very few kids would actually get to this undetectable stage by 2 years of age,” said Persaud in the press release. “It would actually take them until 5 years of age and older to get to a low HIV DNA level, and it’s never to this undetectable level.”
A total of 54 newborns were enrolled in the study and placed in 2 groups. One group of 34 infants whose mothers were not on ART during pregnancy were started on a 3-drug oral ART regimen that consisted of azidothymidine (Retrovir; Wellcome PLC) or abacavir (Ziagen; ViiV Healthcare), lamivudine (Epivir; ViiV Healthcare Company), and nevirapine (Viramune; Boehringer Ingelheim) within 2 days of life. Previously, the drugs had shown to help prevent HIV transfer to newborns. The second group of 20 infants whose mothers had HIV and were on ART during pregnancy were started on the same 3-drug regimen; however, a lower dose of nevirapine was introduced shortly after birth. In addition, infants in this group were switched to the same study regimen as the first group by 10 days of age.
A fourth medicine, lopinavir-ritonavir, was added to the regimen for all enrolled infants who were HIV positive after reaching 14 days of age. Further, both groups remained on ART through the infants’ first 2 years of life.
The results indicated that infants in group 1 and group 2 had a 33% and 57% chance, respectively, of reaching and maintaining undetectable plasma levels of HIV in the blood beyond 2 years of age. In addition, among the participants who remained with virologic suppression, 83% in group 1 and 100% in group 2 tested negative for HIV antibodies, and 64% in group 1 and 71% in group 2 had no detectable HIV DNA. Approximately 19% of all enrolled infants met the study’s criteria for becoming eligible to stop treatment in later phases of the trial.
The results indicate that early ART is safe and is key to suppressing HIV to undetectable levels during early childhood periods of rapid growth. Further, this very early treatment strategy can be a first step toward getting more infants in remission, allowing them to remain off antiretroviral drugs for longer periods, according to the authors. Persaud also explains that, when grown up, the children will not need to face the stigma of taking daily HIV medicine.
“Overall, these 4 drugs are not the most potent ART regimen, but they were the only drugs approved for the prevention of HIV in newborns and treatment of infants, at the time of the study,” said Persaud in the press release.
Reference
Johns Hopkins Medicine. Study affirms benefit of very early antiretroviral therapy within hours of birth for newborns with HIV. News release. December 5, 2023. Accessed December 7, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1010127
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/early-art-is-safe-key-to-suppressing-hiv-to-undetectable-levels-in-infants
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University presidents under fire for testimony to Congress
- Early ART Is Safe, Key to Suppressing HIV to Undetectable Levels in Infants
- Hunter Biden faces nine criminal charges in federal tax case
- New Sickle Cell Therapies Will Be Out of Reach Where They Are Needed Most
- Haley, DeSantis, Ramaswamy, and Christie spar at 4th GOP debate
- Using Estrogen Levels to Predict Who May Benefit From Preventive Treatment With Anastrozole
- ‘To draw attention’: Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
- FDA approves first genetic treatments for sickle cell disease : Shots
- Controversial ex-president released from prison
- Passengers trapped for hours on London trains due to overhead cable damage
- New cancer drug shows promise in pancreatic tumors
- Ukraine funding bill fails at critical moment for war