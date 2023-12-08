IN FOCUS: How schools and families are combating the problem of vaping among children





CONCERNS IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS Claire, who was a teacher at a primary school until recently, recalled an incident where about 10 Primary 5 and Primary 6 students were hauled up in front of the entire school and shamed for vaping. The students were all friends. One of the boys brought a bunch of disposable vapes to school and showed them to his friends, and the incident came to light when one of his friends reported it to a teacher, Claire said. “Usually when that happens, the students will be under investigation and they end up exposing the rest of the culprits,” she added. When the student was caught, he confessed that the vapes belonged to his parents, who had left them on the table at home. He saw the devices and decided to bring them to school to show his friends. According to Claire, the student’s parents admitted that the vapes were theirs. “I think because they’re still very young … the school wants to settle it internally. Usually, it stays at (the school), we’ll just tell the parents and then come up with disciplinary action.” Unlike cigarettes, vapes do not leave behind a heavy smoke smell. But non-smokers tend to be more sensitive to the smell – usually a fruity fragrance – of vape aerosols, said Mary. To look out for students vaping in school, teachers have taken to making more rounds on campus, she added. Sometimes, like in the case at Claire’s school, other students are the informants, telling teachers about their friends who are vaping. DETENTION, SUSPENSION, CANING Students are usually shocked when they are caught by school staff, said Mary. “But I think it is so addictive to them that it becomes a game of ‘catch me if you can’,” she added. At the school where she works, those who are caught vaping for the first time will be issued a warning and their parents will be informed. Repeat offenders are given detention. If and when they are caught, schools may refer students to a smoking cessation counsellor with HPB. Schools are provided with guidelines – developed with HPB and HSA – to manage situations where students are found buying or using vapes, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in response to CNA’s queries. If a student is caught vaping, schools will inform their parents and confiscate the device. Teachers will also mete out the “appropriate disciplinary actions” such as suspension, or caning for boys. These students are then referred to student health advisors or placed on HPB cessation programmes. Repeat offenders may be referred to HSA, which may issue them a fine, said MOE.

