Health
What Is the Planetary Health Diet?
Key Takeaways
- Eating more plant-based foods may help reduce your environmental impact and support your overall health.
- Certain animal products are still your best bet for some important nutrients.
It’s easy to think that your diet doesn’t impact anyone but you. But the foods you eat do more than shape your personal health; their production impacts the health of the planet as well.
The agriculture industry accounts for up to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use, and nearly 50% of land use.
Not all foods produced by the agriculture industry are created equal when it comes to their carbon or water footprint. For example, beef creates a greater carbon footprint than lentils. And manufacturing almond milk produces a greater water footprint than the cow’s milk industry.
Limiting your consumption of these foods is one way to reduce your environmental impact on an individual level. And a new study suggests it will benefit your own wellbeing too.
Enter the Planetary Health Diet
A diet rich in ultra-processed meats, refined grains, added sugars, and unhealthy fats is linked to many negative health outcomes, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. There’s also evidence that certain agricultural industries have more of a negative impact on the environment than others.
Because of this relationship, experts from the EAT-Lancet Forum, co-chaired by Walter Willett, MD, DrPH, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, created a “diet” that supports both human health and the environment, calling it the planetary health diet (PHD). This diet promotes a higher intake of plant-based foods and limits consumption of animal-sourced foods.
Specifically, this diet encourages people to fill half a plate with fruits and vegetables. The other half should consist of primarily whole grains, plant proteins (beans, lentils, pulses, nuts), unsaturated plant oils, modest amounts of meat and dairy, and some added sugars and starchy vegetables.
Higher adherence to this diet is linked to lower greenhouse gas emissions, less land use, and reduced mortality risk among Europeans, according to one study published in Lancet Planetary Health. Other data corroborates these positive effects on health and greenhouse emissions when following this diet, but does observe increased water use.
Most recently, data published in JAMA Open Network showed that those who followed the planetary health diet most closely had a decreased risk of all-cause mortality, as well as mortality from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory disease, compared to those who didn’t stick to the guidelines as closely.
The authors of the JAMA study noted that those who stuck most closely to the planetary health diet ate more fruits, dairy, vegetables, and legumes. But that comes with its own set of environmental repercussions, resulting in more water and land use.
Because of this, the authors recommend reducing your consumption of red meat and total grains, which is a proven way to lower the impact on land and water use.
Simple Swaps to Support Your Health and the Health of the Planet
The planetary health diet includes general recommendations for people to explore. But data published in Nature Food in November highlights specific swaps people can take that may support both their health and reduce their carbon footprint.
Using dietary intake data from a sample of 7,753 U.S. children and adults, the researchers suggested that if everyone swapped high-carbon foods with low-carbon alternatives, the total dietary carbon footprint in the United States would be reduced by more than 35%. Plus, if adopted, these substitutions would improve consumers’ overall dietary quality by 4% to 10%.
The study authors suggest:
- Swapping beef or pork for poultry or a vegetarian item in dishes.
- Choosing a plant-based milk alternative instead of dairy milk.
- Replacing juice with whole fruit.
- Opting for salmon instead of crab.
- Eating pork instead of lamb.
The largest reductions in carbon emissions occur when “mixed” dishes, like burritos and pasta, are made with plant-based proteins or other “low-carbon” choices instead of lamb, beef, or pork.
Along with focusing on which foods produce the lowest amount of carbon emissions like these study authors did, it is also important to recognize which foods have a large water footprint and/or use large quantities of land.
“Nuts can often have a large water footprint, especially since most nuts are grown in California,” Ty Beal, PhD, with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, told Verywell. For instance, although almond milk may have a lower carbon footprint than dairy milk, it has a larger water footprint. And nutritionally, data suggests that many plant-based milks don’t provide equivalent nutrients as dairy milk.
“Other discretionary foods can have a large environmental impact,” Beal added. “Wine, for example, has a large water footprint.”
There’s Still Room for Animal Protein
You don’t have to totally forgo animal protein if you’re striving to be healthy and environmentally conscious. In fact, some animal food sources have little environmental impact.
“Animal products with lower environmental footprints include small fish, bivalves (mussels, clams, oysters, for those who can afford them) and insects (for those who can stomach them), as well as regeneratively raised livestock products (for those who can access them),” he said. “But I think most people can have a moderate amount of meat in the context of a healthy diet without too much guilt. Plus, livestock producers are making meat more sustainable every day.”
Eggs, lean beef, fish, and low-fat dairy can be a part of a balanced and healthful diet thanks to several important nutrients, like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12.
Michelle Routhenstein, RD, CDE, CDN, a preventive cardiology dietitian, told Verywell that diets free of animal products may be lacking in EPA and DHA, two important omega-3 fatty acids typically found in fish and shellfish. She suggests meeting with a registered dietitian about a personalized meal plan if you cannot eat any animal products, or choose not to, in order to fill any nutritional gaps.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.verywellhealth.com/planetary-health-diet-environmental-impact-of-food-8407761
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What Is the Planetary Health Diet?
- Father of boy killed by school shooter asks for harshest penalty
- Fortnite launches Lego mode to rival Minecraft – BBC News
- A New Era of Blood-Based Approaches
- Bodycam footage shows police officer borrow bike to chase drug dealer
- UK PM Rishi Sunak urges Tory MPs to back his Rwanda asylum plan – BBC News
- Brighton & Hove: Ban on fast food adverts to be introduced
- These are the violent messages sent to threaten election workers and politicians
- Saudi Arabia sports minister calls ‘sportswashing’ claims ‘very shallow’ – BBC News
- Does microdosing magic mushrooms help people with mental health issues? Science is trying to find out
- Hear Al Franken’s prediction about 2024 election
- Trump slams court decision on gag order