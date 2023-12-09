What Is the Planetary Health Diet?

Key Takeaways Eating more plant-based foods may help reduce your environmental impact and support your overall health.

Certain animal products are still your best bet for some important nutrients.

It’s easy to think that your diet doesn’t impact anyone but you. But the foods you eat do more than shape your personal health; their production impacts the health of the planet as well.

The agriculture industry accounts for up to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use, and nearly 50% of land use.

Not all foods produced by the agriculture industry are created equal when it comes to their carbon or water footprint. For example, beef creates a greater carbon footprint than lentils. And manufacturing almond milk produces a greater water footprint than the cow’s milk industry.

Limiting your consumption of these foods is one way to reduce your environmental impact on an individual level. And a new study suggests it will benefit your own wellbeing too.

Enter the Planetary Health Diet



A diet rich in ultra-processed meats, refined grains, added sugars, and unhealthy fats is linked to many negative health outcomes, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. There’s also evidence that certain agricultural industries have more of a negative impact on the environment than others.

Because of this relationship, experts from the EAT-Lancet Forum, co-chaired by Walter Willett, MD, DrPH, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, created a “diet” that supports both human health and the environment, calling it the planetary health diet (PHD). This diet promotes a higher intake of plant-based foods and limits consumption of animal-sourced foods.

Specifically, this diet encourages people to fill half a plate with fruits and vegetables. The other half should consist of primarily whole grains, plant proteins (beans, lentils, pulses, nuts), unsaturated plant oils, modest amounts of meat and dairy, and some added sugars and starchy vegetables.

Higher adherence to this diet is linked to lower greenhouse gas emissions, less land use, and reduced mortality risk among Europeans, according to one study published in Lancet Planetary Health. Other data corroborates these positive effects on health and greenhouse emissions when following this diet, but does observe increased water use.

Most recently, data published in JAMA Open Network showed that those who followed the planetary health diet most closely had a decreased risk of all-cause mortality, as well as mortality from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory disease, compared to those who didn’t stick to the guidelines as closely.

The authors of the JAMA study noted that those who stuck most closely to the planetary health diet ate more fruits, dairy, vegetables, and legumes. But that comes with its own set of environmental repercussions, resulting in more water and land use.

Because of this, the authors recommend reducing your consumption of red meat and total grains, which is a proven way to lower the impact on land and water use.

Simple Swaps to Support Your Health and the Health of the Planet



The planetary health diet includes general recommendations for people to explore. But data published in Nature Food in November highlights specific swaps people can take that may support both their health and reduce their carbon footprint.

Using dietary intake data from a sample of 7,753 U.S. children and adults, the researchers suggested that if everyone swapped high-carbon foods with low-carbon alternatives, the total dietary carbon footprint in the United States would be reduced by more than 35%. Plus, if adopted, these substitutions would improve consumers’ overall dietary quality by 4% to 10%.

The study authors suggest:

Swapping beef or pork for poultry or a vegetarian item in dishes.

Choosing a plant-based milk alternative instead of dairy milk.

Replacing juice with whole fruit.

Opting for salmon instead of crab.

Eating pork instead of lamb.

The largest reductions in carbon emissions occur when “mixed” dishes, like burritos and pasta, are made with plant-based proteins or other “low-carbon” choices instead of lamb, beef, or pork.

Along with focusing on which foods produce the lowest amount of carbon emissions like these study authors did, it is also important to recognize which foods have a large water footprint and/or use large quantities of land.

“Nuts can often have a large water footprint, especially since most nuts are grown in California,” Ty Beal, PhD, with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, told Verywell. For instance, although almond milk may have a lower carbon footprint than dairy milk, it has a larger water footprint. And nutritionally, data suggests that many plant-based milks don’t provide equivalent nutrients as dairy milk.

“Other discretionary foods can have a large environmental impact,” Beal added. “Wine, for example, has a large water footprint.”

There’s Still Room for Animal Protein

You don’t have to totally forgo animal protein if you’re striving to be healthy and environmentally conscious. In fact, some animal food sources have little environmental impact.

“Animal products with lower environmental footprints include small fish, bivalves (mussels, clams, oysters, for those who can afford them) and insects (for those who can stomach them), as well as regeneratively raised livestock products (for those who can access them),” he said. “But I think most people can have a moderate amount of meat in the context of a healthy diet without too much guilt. Plus, livestock producers are making meat more sustainable every day.”

Eggs, lean beef, fish, and low-fat dairy can be a part of a balanced and healthful diet thanks to several important nutrients, like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12.

Michelle Routhenstein, RD, CDE, CDN, a preventive cardiology dietitian, told Verywell that diets free of animal products may be lacking in EPA and DHA, two important omega-3 fatty acids typically found in fish and shellfish. She suggests meeting with a registered dietitian about a personalized meal plan if you cannot eat any animal products, or choose not to, in order to fill any nutritional gaps.