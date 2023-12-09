Connect with us

Health

NY health commissioner declares the flu is prevalent | News

NY health commissioner declares the flu is prevalent | News

 


ALBANY — New York state’s health commissioner, Dr. James McDonald, has declared that influenza is prevalent, which means that healthcare workers who have not received this year’s flu vaccine must wear masks in certain settings.

“We have now declared that flu is prevalent in New York state, which means healthcare personnel who are not vaccinated against the flu this season need to take extra precautions and wear a mask in healthcare facilities, as they are exposed to sick patients and come into close contact with those most vulnerable to the flu,” McDonald said. “Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot as it is the best way to protect yourself and will lessen the symptoms if you do get sick. It’s not too late; get your flu shot today.”

The declaration requires unvaccinated healthcare workers regulated by the department to wear surgical or procedure masks. These facilities include but are not limited to: hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, certified home health agencies, long-term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, licensed home care service agencies, limited licensed home care service agencies and hospices.

Amendments to the regulations allow for the removal of masks when workers are accompanying patients in the community, providing speech therapy services or communicating with persons who lip read.

The state DOH said the Regulation for Prevention of Influenza Transmission first went into effect during the 2013-14 flu season. Today’s announcement puts into effect a provision of the regulation that was made annually from 2014 to 2019.

The last time the declaration was made was in late 2019 and was then left in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 18, after the public health emergency ended, the declaration was removed and will return on an annual basis, if needed as designated by the health commissioner.

The department also continues to recommend to all who are eligible to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine and RSV vaccine.

The department’s influenza surveillance report, with data through Nov. 25, shows a total of 14,227 positive flu cases across all 62 counties in New York have been reported this season to date.

Outside of New York City, week-over-week lab-confirmed flu cases are up 34%, rising from 1,487 cases in the previous week to 1,993. In New York City, cases are up 21%, rising from 1,713 cases in the previous week to 2,068.

There have been two pediatric flu-associated deaths in the state; one in Erie County and one in New York City, the DOH reported.

The flu shot is available to those 6 months and older. Those age 65 years and older, people with certain chronic medical conditions, young children and pregnant women are most in jeopardy of developing serious complications, which could require hospitalization and result in death. In addition, those 65 years of age and older should get a high-dose flu shot if available.

To treat the flu, there are antiviral medications that can be prescribed by health care providers, such as Tamiflu, which can reduce the length and severity of the illness. Amid reports of spot shortages in some areas, the federal government recently gave New York permission to tap into the strategic national stockpile to secure Tamiflu and ensure supplies are available as needed.

The DOH stressed that avoiding illness by getting the flu shot remains the most effective way to prevent infection and reduce the risk of severe illness for children and adults. According to research gathered by the CDC, vaccination has significant health advantages, particularly for people at risk of getting very sick, including:

• It prevents people from getting sick with the flu, cutting the risk of having to go to the doctor by 40-60%.

• In children, the vaccine reduces the risk of severe, life-threatening flu by 75%; decreases flu-related hospitalizations by 41%; and cuts the risk of emergency department visits in half.

• Flu vaccination during pregnancy reduces the risk of being hospitalized by an average of 40% and helps protect the baby from influenza for several months after birth, when babies are too young to get vaccinated.

• For older adults, the vaccine reduces the risk of flu-associated hospitalization by about 40%.

• Among those with chronic health conditions, the flu shot is associated with lower rates of some cardiac events, as well as reducing the risk of hospitalization from flu-related worsening of lung diseases and diabetes.

The flu shot is widely available, found at pharmacies, health clinics and physician’s offices across the state. To locate a flu shot location near you, visit vaccines.gov.

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, simple preventative actions can help stop the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when sick.

• Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/ny-health-commissioner-declares-the-flu-is-prevalent/article_22396d74-9614-11ee-9bee-73acfbf85ea0.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: