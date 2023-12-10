Health
Event at Morgan State University brings awareness to dementia and alzheimer’s
BALTIMORE — A free event at Morgan State University addresses “Finding Hope through Early Detection, Education and Research.”
Miana Massey learned how health experts and local leaders are combating Baltimore City’s ranking as the nation’s top-three region for projected dementia prevalence.
Many of us can identify with someone having some type of dementia, mainly Alzheimer’s.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Baltimore City ranks one of the top regions in the nation.
“We need interventions and we need conversations to make sure that there’s awareness about this disease,” Percy Griffin, the Alzheimer’s Association Director of Scientific Engagement, said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, older Black Americans have twice the risk of developing dementia than White people.
Contributing factors include having higher rates for cardiovascular disease.
Hoping to improve health outcomes, experts provided information and resources to family and caregivers here at Morgan State University.
Percy Griffin, the Alzheimer’s Association Director of Scientific Engagement, said it’s important to make sure that Baltimore gets access to the resources, the education, and all the events that are being held by the Alzheimer’s Association.
In partnership with health experts, local leaders are working to combat staggering statistics.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says, “We can take care of our elders and ensure that everyone can age in dignity and once and for all figure out how we can beat this disease.”
Knowing the warning signs, including forgetfulness, confusion, change in mood, and early detection are crucial to gaining access to existing and developing medical treatments.
