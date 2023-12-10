Staying mentally and physically healthy during winter





With less daylight and more dreary weather, the winter months can take a toll on our physical and mental health. It’s not uncommon to experience low energy levels, feel more irritable, or struggle with day-to-day routines. Here are some tips to help you support your overall well-being this winter. Get outside Winter weather doesn’t necessarily mean you’re stuck inside – at least not every day. Spending time in daylight will benefit your mood so when the weather permits, bundle up and get outside for a walk, some fresh air, and some Vitamin D (which is important for both energy and mood). Move your body We know physical activity is good for the body, but it also produces endorphins that help prevent feelings of anxiety and depression. So, whether it’s snowshoeing, skiing, building a snowman, going to the gym, or doing yoga at home, a mere 15 minutes of moderate exercise a day can boost your energy, help you sleep better, and improve your mood. Maintain healthy eating and sleep habits A healthy, balanced diet is a core component to protecting your body against many long-term chronic diseases and your mental health from worsening mood disorders such as depression. But the winter months can trigger unhealthy eating habits and overindulgence. To avoid overdoing it on comfort food or alcohol, stock up on healthy snacks and swap the cocktail with a mocktail.



Getting a good night sleep is also just as important for improving our mental and emotional resilience. To combat the disruptions winter can have on our circadian rhythms – our body’s natural clock that helps regulate sleep cycles – try setting a consistent schedule for when you wake up and go to bed. Stay connected The pandemic showed us that staying connected to others can greatly improve our mental well-being and reduce negative mental health symptoms. So, whether it’s in-person get togethers, phone chats, or virtual game nights, social connection is a basic human need and plays an important role in supporting our mental health. And if you’re looking for other ways to connect with people, volunteering offers numerous mental health benefits including reduced stress, boosted confidence, and a sense of purpose. Recognizing the difference between “down days” and Seasonal Affective Disorder It’s normal to experience seasonal mood fluctuations throughout the winter months. But if your “down days” occur at the same time every year or persist for days at a time, you could be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) – a type of depression that occurs during the same season each year. There are several different treatment options for SAD, so be sure to check in with your doctor or health care provider. The winter months don’t have to have an adverse effect on our physical and mental health. Implementing these easy steps into your everyday life can help you stay health and happy, through winter and all year long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.doctorsofbc.ca/together-health/staying-mentally-physically-healthy-during-winter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos