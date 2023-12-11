Health
The nation’s overdose epidemic is growing in complexity
The AMA’s “Overdose Epidemic Report 2023” yielded two major takeaways. While physician prescribing dropped for the 13th consecutive year, down nearly 50% nationally, overdoses and deaths related to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, xylazine and other synthetic substances continue to trend upward.
More than 107,000 Americans died from a drug-related overdose in the U.S. last year. Looking at statistics on individual drugs, deaths related to illicitly manufactured fentanyl rose to more than 75,000 in 2022. In 2021, the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths involving xylazine was 35 times higher than in 2018, according to the report.
The epidemic disproportionately affects youth, people from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups, and pregnant women. Among those 10–19 years old, median monthly overdose deaths rose 109% from 2019 to 2021. Deaths related to illicitly manufactured fentanyl jumped 182%.
These deaths are happening despite a decadelong, 49.4% drop in opioid prescriptions, demonstrating once again that policies to restrict opioid prescribing have not slowed the epidemic or increased access to treatment for substance-use disorders.
Learn more in this Dec. 12 episode of the “AMA Advocacy Insights Webinar Series” about policy actions that need to be taken, harm-reduction strategies that should be implemented more broadly, and efforts by physicians and the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force to end the epidemic.
What works—and what doesn’t
What works—and what doesn’t
One policy that has not had a meaningful effect on reducing overdose or increasing access to treatment has been mandates to use state prescription-drug monitoring programs. While the AMA supports such programs as helpful tools, they are not designed to increase access to care, identify physicians to treat substance-use disorders or remove barriers to care for patients with pain. From 2018 to 2022, there was a 197.3% rise in use of prescription drug-monitoring programs.
“The AMA remains focused on advocating for meaningful policy implementation and enforcement to support affordable, accessible, evidence-based care for patients with a substance use disorder as well as for patients with pain,” said Bobby Mukkamala, MD, chair of the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force.
In its report, the AMA called for collaborative partnerships and evidence-based approaches such as overdose-prevention sites to prevent overdose deaths and connect patients with substance-use disorder treatment.
The AMA also urged lawmakers and government officials to:
- Ramp up harm-reduction resources such as syringe-services programs and fentanyl test strips, and stocking naloxone in schools, universities and other public venues.
- Remove barriers such as prior authorization, step therapy and dosage caps for medications to treat opioid-use disorder, including dosage caps on buprenorphine.
- Enforce mental health and substance-use disorder parity laws and step up financial and other penalties against health insurers who violate the law and require corrective actions.
- Remove punitive policies against pregnant people and parents who have a substance-use disorder, and ensure that all people with opioid-use disorders or mental illnesses get evidence-based care while incarcerated and have access to care upon release.
“Health insurers must stop dragging their feet when it comes to eliminating barriers to accessing these treatments and do their part to end the epidemic,” Dr. Mukkamala added. “Without action on the policy recommendations in this report, the epidemic will continue to harm and kill Americans.”
The AMA believes that science, evidence and compassion must continue to guide patient care and policy change as the nation’s opioid epidemic evolves into a more dangerous and complicated illicit drug overdose epidemic. Learn more at the AMA’s End the Epidemic website.
OTC naloxone a good start
OTC naloxone a good start
The Food and Drug Administration’s approval this year of over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone, which AMA advocacy efforts have long supported, has the potential to be a gamechanger in this fight.
“Naloxone is one success story we’ve seen this year because access to opioid-overdose reversal medications continues to save tens of thousands of lives,” Dr. Mukkamala said. Naloxone should be as accessible as a first-aid kit or defibrillator in public spaces, he added.
“While we continue to study and address the underlying factors that contribute to substance-use disorders, policymakers must look at additional, evidence-based harm-reduction strategies to combat the skyrocketing number of overdoses,” he said.
The AMA remains concerned, however, by the high cost of OTC naloxone and reports that pharmacy chains are keeping the lifesaving product behind the counter.
The AMA has urged manufacturers of overdose-reversal agents to submit applications for over-the-counter status and to price their products responsibly. Payers, meanwhile, should cover naloxone with little or no cost-sharing for patients.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/overdose-epidemic/nation-s-overdose-epidemic-growing-complexity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The nation’s overdose epidemic is growing in complexity
- Trump says he won’t testify at NY civil fraud trial. Legal expert has theory why
- Close the gender gap in Africa’s HIV epidemic
- Erin Burnett debunks Trump Jr.: That answer is ridiculous
- TikTok Shop Indonesia to reopen after $1.5bn deal – BBC News
- Content by IHG – Creating Opportunity Through True Hospitality
- New COVID vaccine sees “little to no interest”, health leaders say
- Russian diamonds set for ban under new EU sanctions | BBC News
- Bernie Sanders’ model America: Denmark
- ‘We need to find a treatment’: World-leading researcher’s long COVID plea
- Russian bombers: ‘Good morning, American pilots’
- The unspoken UK Punjabi alcohol problem – BBC News