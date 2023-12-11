Benralizumab May Be Significant in Helping Patients With Severe Asthma Reduce Regular, Inhaled Steroids





Severe asthma can be managed using the biologic therapy benralizumab without the addition of regular, high-dose inhaled steroids, which can have significant adverse effects (AEs), according to new research published in The Lancet.1 The results of the multinational SHAMAL study can be significant for patients with severe asthma because they have the potential to both minimize and eliminate AEs from inhaled steroids, including osteoporosis which can lead to an increased risk of fractures, diabetes, and cataracts.2 Image credit: Pixel-Shot | stock.adobe.com Asthma, which is one of the most common respiratory diseases worldwide, affects approximately 300 million people, of which 3% to 5% have severe asthma. Patients often experience daily AEs such as breathlessness, chest tightness, and cough, as well as repeated asthma attacks that may require hospitalization.2 The SHAMAL study evaluated the efficacy and safety of benralizumab, a biologic therapy that reduces the number of inflammatory cells called eosinophil. Eosinophils are produced in abnormal numbers in the airway of patients with severe asthma and are highly active during the development of asthma attacks. Benralizumab is an injectable treatment that is administered every 4 to 8 weeks and is available at specialist asthma centers.2 A total of 208 patients with severe asthma were enrolled in the SHAMAL study. Patients were randomly assigned in a 3:1 fashion to the treatment-reduction group—patients received 30 mg of benralizumab once every 8 weeks plus an inhaled corticosteroid and gradually tapered off—or the reference group—patients receive 30 mg of benralizumab once every 8 weeks. The patients in the treatment-reduction group who tapered their dose over 32 weeks also participated in a 16-week maintenance period.1,2 The results indicated that approximately 92% of patients who received benralizumab could safely reduce the inhaled steroid dose, and more than 60% could stop the use of benralizumab entirely. The annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AER) was 0.14 for both groups at the end of the entire study period.1 During the reduction period, the rates were 0.15 in the reduction group and 0.04 in the reference group. During the maintenance period the AERs were 0.14 for the reduction group and 0.35 for the reference group. In addition, 87% in the reduction group and 88% in the reference group had no exacerbations throughout the study period. Additionally, the researchers noted that prior research demonstrated that benralizumab can reduce systemic steroid exposure in severe asthma. Although the data further solidifies the role of eosinophils in exacerbation pathogenesis and symptom control, the relationship between the lung function’s decline may suggest this may be an eosinophil-independent process, according to the study authors. Further, the authors note that additional research similar to the SHAMAL study will be necessary before any recommendations can be made regarding the safety and efficacy of reducing and elimination high dose steroid use with biologic therapies.1,2 “Biological therapies such as benralizumab have revolutionized severe asthma care in many ways, and the results of this study show for the first time that steroid-related harm can be avoided for the majority of patients using this therapy,” David Jackson, PhD, professor of respiratory medicine at King’s College, London, and head of the Severe Asthma Centre at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s, said in a press release.2 References 1. Jackson, DJ, Heaney, LG, Humbert, M, et al. Reduction of daily maintenance inhaled corticosteroids in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma treated with benralizumab (SHAMAL): a randomised, multicentre, open-label, phase 4 study. The Lancet. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)02284-5 2. King’s College London. Major breakthrough for severe asthma treatment. News release. December 2023, Accessed December 11, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/101061

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/benralizumab-may-be-significant-in-helping-patients-with-severe-asthma-reduce-regular-inhaled-steroids The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos