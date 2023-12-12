Can winter heart attacks be prevented with Vitamin D and regular exercise? | Health and Wellness News





As winter has set in across the country, the risk of heart attack has gone up. Data from many studies over the years have shown a similar pattern of heart attacks and mortality in winter. In fact, mortality after a heart attack in winter is higher than an episode in summer. There are many changes in the body that create conditions for a heart attack. WHAT ARE TRIGGERS? (1) The first trigger could be the lower ambient temperature itself. This activates the sympathetic system in the body, which pumps up adrenaline, speeds up your heart rate and delivers more oxygenated blood to extremities of your body to warm it up. Our blood vessels constrict and become narrower, which means the blood has to be pumped harder through the blood vessels. This elevates blood pressure in almost everybody during the cold season.

In those with compromised conditions of high BP or an underlying plaque condition, the higher blood flow may narrow down the coronary arteries, reducing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart and its muscles. Your blood volume is higher in winter, unlike in summer when we experience more sweating. This fluid retention also leads to higher blood pressure. These conditions stress the heart, may dislodge existing plaques in the heart, triggering an attack. (2) Hormonal changes in colder weather elevate cholesterol levels, increase clotting factors and levels of plasma fibrinogen. This makes the blood sticky as platelets form a clot. Even if these clots are small, they block the already constricted blood vessels, disrupting the blood from getting to where it needs to go. This can trigger both heart attacks and strokes. (3) If you stop exercising for fear of catching the cold, allergies and infection, you are damaging your heart. The benefit of exercise improves the heart only when it is done consistently. (4) Circadian rhythm: There could be a problem with the body’s circadian rhythm or body clock. Usually, it dips and rises throughout the day, triggering the release of certain chemicals. An erratic rhythm will cause an imbalance of these chemicals. Researchers have already found that around 6.30 am, the body sends out an increased number PAI-1 cells, which prevent blood clots from breaking down. The risk of a heart attack is highest at this point. (5) Air pollutants and winter-related respiratory infection and allergy increase the state of inflammation within the body, another trigger for an attack. (6) If your thyroid doesn’t function normally, your serum TSH increases and places a greater work demand on the heart. (7) With the sun not visible for days and impaired Vitamin D absorption in the process, a deficiency affects calcium metabolism, which regulates electrical impulses. Lack of vitamin D can trigger irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia. (8) Lack of a proper fluid intake: Just because you do not feel thirsty, you do not hydrate yourself enough. This leads to serious issues of dehydration, the blood volume is less, it becomes sticky and accelerates clot formation. WHAT ABOUT PREVENTION? Please monitor your blood pressure at least once a week, check at different time slots to watch out for 24-hour variations. Wear layered clothing when stepping out. Never stop exercising outside the house but when the chill gets to you, shift your regime indoors. Take up static cycling as a good cardio-vascular activity compared to the treadmill for older adults as it does not put pressure on the knee and joints. Finally, winter check-ups are more needed than summer, so do not miss out on follow-ups. Immunise yourself against respiratory infection.

