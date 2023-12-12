Are Glucose Monitors for Those Without Diabetes a Good Idea?

Dec. 12, 2023 — Wearable technology has been a game-changer for consumers. From rings and watches to wristbands, patches, and clothing, information that once required a bunch of confusing calculations is now available anytime, anywhere with a flick of the wrist or a glance at a smartphone.

Continuous glucose monitors – devices that help people with diabetes avoid dangerous and extreme changes in blood sugar levels – are among the most recent wearables to grab attention. Approved by the FDA for use in diabetes, millions of consumers are jumping on the CGM bandwagon with encouragement from social media influencers and promises of improved athletic performance, weight loss, and metabolic health.

Before you join the masses and purchase one of these devices, know that diabetes experts are unified in their concerns that CGMs are not quite ready for the consumer market for people who don’t have diabetes but want to try and monitor their blood sugar anyway.

“If you look across history, there’s been many instances where large volumes of people have followed something that ended up not being correct,” said Tamara Oser, MD, director of the primary care diabetes lab at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine in Aurora.