Drink amla juice on empty stomach for these wonderful benefits | Health





Amla, the ancient fruit with chock full of nutrients and innumerable benefits for health and immunity, is being trusted as a superfood not just in India but around the world. Enriched with high doses of vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants and other essential nutrients, amla has five out of the six tastes as per Ayurveda – bitter, astringent, pungent sour, and sweet. Having a glass of amla juice in the morning instead of a cup of tea can bring amazing benefits for health. The morning drink can boost immunity, digestive health and keep chronic diseases away. Amla is known to balance blood sugar levels in people with diabetes and is also considered a tonic for skin and health. Whether you are looking for sustainable wellness or a beauty solution, the all-in-one amla fruit is the recommended choice. (Also read | Amla to buttermilk; 5 superfoods to lower cholesterol levels naturally) Having a glass of amla juice in the morning instead of a cup of tea can bring amazing benefits for health. (Pinterest) “Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has been revered for its numerous health benefits in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. One popular and highly effective way to incorporate amla into your daily routine is by consuming amla juice on an empty stomach. This practice has gained widespread recognition for its potential to promote overall well-being. Below are some of the compelling benefits associated with incorporating amla juice into your morning routine,” says Ayush Aggarwal, Ayurveda expert and Founder, Rasayanam. Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now BENEFITS OF AMLA JUICE ON EMPTY STOMACH Aggarwal shares in detail all the benefits of amla juice on empty stomach. 1. Rich in Vitamin C: Amla is renowned for its exceptionally high vitamin C content, which surpasses that of many citrus fruits. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps combat oxidative stress in the body, supporting the immune system and promoting overall health. 2. Boosts metabolism: Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach can stimulate the metabolism. This boost in metabolic activity aids in better digestion and absorption of nutrients, contributing to weight management and overall energy levels. 3. Detoxification and cleansing: Amla possesses detoxifying properties that help cleanse the digestive system. Consuming amla juice on an empty stomach can assist in flushing out toxins, promoting a healthier gut and preventing the accumulation of harmful substances in the body. 4. Improves digestion: Amla is known to enhance digestive function by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes. Regular consumption of amla juice on an empty stomach may help alleviate common digestive issues such as acidity, bloating, and indigestion. 5. Balances blood sugar levels: Some studies suggest that amla may have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach could contribute to better blood sugar control, making it a valuable addition to the diet for individuals managing diabetes. 6. Supports skin health: The high vitamin C content in amla contributes to collagen synthesis, promoting skin elasticity and preventing premature aging. Amla juice on an empty stomach may contribute to a clearer complexion and a healthier, more radiant skin appearance. 7. Enhances hair health: Amla is known for its hair-nourishing properties. Regular consumption of amla juice may strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair fall, and promote overall hair health. The antioxidants in amla contribute to a healthy scalp and hair texture. 8. Reduces Inflammation: Amla possesses anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with inflammatory conditions such as arthritis or other inflammatory disorders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/drink-amla-juice-on-empty-stomach-for-these-wonderful-benefits-101702459729736.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos