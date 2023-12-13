Joe Santangelo: Be mindful of your heart during the holidays | Business





The twinkling lights, delicious food and gatherings with friends and family make this a wonderful time of year. Of course, those same things make this a busy time for many of us as well. It often means some things get put on the back burner during the holidays which can include health issues. Understandably, no one wants to spend time at the doctor’s office or in the hospital during the holidays, and our “Michigan Nice” mindset can lead people to ignore symptoms or wait to go to an emergency room because they don’t want to burden others during holiday celebrations. We see this happen too often after each holiday so for the sake of everyone who loves you, don’t wait. Seek emergency care immediately if you have chest pain; shortness of breath; pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulder, arm, back, neck or jaw; lightheadedness or sudden dizziness; nausea; fatigue or unusual heartburn or indigestion. These can be signs of a heart attack and deserve immediate evaluation. Stroke is also an emergency that can’t wait even minutes for care. Remember B.E. F.A.S.T. If you or someone you love is experiencing BALANCE loss, EYESIGHT changes, FACE drooping, ARM or leg weakness or SPEECH difficulty then it is TIME to call 911. Munson Healthcare has the medical experts and technology to treat any type of cardiac event or stroke but minutes matter. The sooner you can receive care from the onset of symptoms, the better your chance of recovery. Prevention is always the best prescription and there are many things you can do to reduce your risk this holiday season and throughout the year: Practice moderation. We all treat ourselves at this time of year, but be mindful of what and how much you eat or drink and NEVER drive if you’ve been drinking.

Make time to decompress by doing something that relaxes you — go for a walk outside, read a book or practice mindful meditation.

Reduce your risk for severe respiratory illness by making sure your vaccines are up to date and using other preventive practices like frequent hand washing.

When traveling, make sure medications are on your packing list and try to continue to work activity and exercise into your daily routine. This is also a time of year when any number of illnesses or issues can occur that may not rise to the level of an emergency but still need attention. Our primary physician is no different than one of us and may be spending time away with their friends and family for the holiday. In these cases, please know there are resources available to get your questions answered and provide care — often without even leaving your home. The Munson Healthcare Ask-A-Nurse Hotline at 231-935-0951, is a free service that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The registered nurses in this call center can help answer questions about symptoms and provide you direction on where to seek care. Munson Healthcare Virtual Urgent Care may be one of those options. Quick and easy, this virtual care service is available for ages 3 and up for urgent illnesses and injuries from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This includes allergies, cough, cold (without earache), light sprains and strains, painful urination (female, age 18+), Pink Eye, sinus infection or sore throat (without earache), skin rash, cold sore, insect bites, abrasions, tooth pain and COVID treatment consultation. There is no app or download required. My wish for you this season is that none of these services will be necessary, but should you need them, please know that the dedicated members of our healthcare team are committed to caring for you 365 days a year.

Joe Santangelo, M.D., is chief medical, quality and safety officer for Munson Healthcare.

