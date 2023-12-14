Millions of people with cardiovascular disease could benefit from a new cholesterol treatment target recommendation | News | News





Updated final guidance published today (Thursday 14 December 2023) introduces a new target for cholesterol levels for people who have had a heart attack or stroke to reduce the risk of them having another. CVD is the cause of 1 in 4 deaths in England. Secondary prevention is treatment for people who have already had an adverse health incident because of CVD, such as a heart attack or stroke. The guidance recommends that if statins alone are not sufficient to reach the blood cholesterol target in an individual, then clinicians can consider additional treatments, following a conversation on the risks and benefits with the patient. The guidance recommends that for secondary prevention of CVD clinicians aim to keep patients’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels at 2.0 mmol per litre or less, or non-HDL cholesterol levels of 2.6 mmol per litre or less. It is estimated that 2.6 million people in England have CVD with around 2.1 million prescribed cholesterol lowering therapies to help treat and manage elevated cholesterol associated with the condition. It is estimated that by increasing the number of people reaching the 2.0 mmol per litre or less LDL target, many more health incidents can be avoided, including strokes, heart attacks, and premature deaths. The potential benefits of implementing these recommendations will vary according to how many people with uncontrolled CVD take additional treatments to reduce their cholesterol. NICE estimates there could be between 50,000 and 145,000 fewer CVD events over 10 years. Professor Jonathan Benger, NICE chief medical officer said: “Improving the control of cholesterol in a larger number of people will further reduce deaths from heart attacks and strokes. This guideline will help clinicians talk through the options with their patients to achieve the best outcomes. “We are focussed on providing useful and useable guidance for healthcare practitioners to help them and their patients make informed choices about their long-term healthcare.” Monitoring of cholesterol levels usually takes place in primary care and the decision to prescribe an additional treatment will be taken by a GP and other primary care clinicians in discussion with the patient. Cholesterol management pathways will be updated to ensure they are aligned with the updated guidance in discussion with NHSE and the Health Innovation Network. Read the full final guidance on cardiovascular disease: risk assessment and reduction, including lipid modification on the NICE website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/millions-of-people-with-cardiovascular-disease-could-benefit-from-a-new-cholesterol-treatment-target-recommendation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos