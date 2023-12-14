Does Vitamin C really cure your common cold? Do oranges work better than pills? | Health and Wellness News





The common cold, our perennial foe, prompts us to seek remedies that promise quicker relief. Among them, Vitamin C stands out as a popular candidate. Its reputation as an immunity booster and cold remedy has persisted for decades but does it truly live up to its acclaim in expediting cold recovery? Vitamin C, scientifically known as ascorbic acid, plays a crucial role in the body’s immunity function. It serves as an antioxidant, scavenging free radicals that could otherwise damage cells and impair immune response. Additionally, this vitamin aids in the production of white blood cells, which are fundamental in fighting off infections, including viruses responsible for the common cold. DOES VITAMIN C LIMIT MY COLD? Several studies have suggested potential benefits of taking Vitamin C and limiting the duration or severity of colds. But evidence remains inconclusive. A meta-analysis published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews scrutinised multiple trials and found a slight reduction in the duration of colds among individuals regularly taking Vitamin C supplements. However, the impact was modest, shortening the duration by approximately half a day. Moreover, the effectiveness of Vitamin C in preventing colds seems to vary among different populations. Athletes, individuals exposed to extreme physical exertion or harsh environmental conditions, and those under high levels of stress may experience a decreased incidence of colds when regularly consuming Vitamin C supplements. Nonetheless, for the general population, the evidence supporting Vitamin C as a preventive measure against colds remains inconclusive. WHY MEGADOSING WON’T HELP One of the prevailing beliefs regarding Vitamin C and colds is the notion of “megadosing.” This practice involves taking very high doses of Vitamin C, far beyond the recommended dietary allowance (RDA). However, scientific evidence does not firmly support the idea that megadosing Vitamin C provides added benefits. The body can only absorb a certain amount of Vitamin C at a given time, and excessive doses are usually excreted through urine. PILLS OR ORANGES? The mode of administering Vitamin C can also impact its effectiveness. While supplements are commonly used, the consumption of Vitamin C-rich foods may offer additional health benefits due to the presence of other essential nutrients and phytochemicals. Citrus fruits, bell peppers, strawberries, and broccoli are among the natural sources abundant in this vitamin. WATCH OUT FOR OTHER HEALTH CONDITIONS Individual responses to Vitamin C supplementation vary. Factors such as age, overall health and baseline Vitamin C levels can influence its efficacy in combating colds. It’s essential to approach Vitamin C supplementation with caution, especially for individuals with certain medical conditions. Excessive intake of Vitamin C supplements can lead to adverse effects, such as gastrointestinal discomfort, kidney stones in predisposed individuals, and interference with certain medical tests or medications. Vitamin C contributes to overall health but shouldn’t be solely relied upon as a quick fix for the common cold. Adequate sleep, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management are equally crucial in maintaining a robust immune response.

