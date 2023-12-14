Task Force Recommends Exercise to Prevent Falls in Older Adults





Comments Welcome Through Jan. 8

Dec. 14, 2023, News Staff —Family physicians are encouraged to comment on drafts of an updated recommendation and evidence review on preventing falls in older people by Jan. 8, 2024.

Consider Individual Patient Factors, Interventions When determining which patients are more likely to fall, the task force said that clinicians should consider factors such as age and history of falling. Other factors include alcohol or drug use,

certain physical aspects of a person’s home or neighborhood,

hazards at home or work,

medications that may increase fall risk and

sensory problems. The task force also said multifactorial interventions are useful in helping clinicians assess and address individual patients’ fall risks. These interventions may include, among others, cognitive behavioral therapy,

education,

environmental modification,

medication management,

referral to other specialists,

social or community services and

urinary incontinence management. “Additional interventions beyond exercise can help some older adults further reduce their risk of falling,” noted James Stevermer, M.D., M.S.P.H., another task force member who also serves as vice chair for clinical affairs and a professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia. “Clinicians can talk to patients about their personal circumstances, such as history of past falls and values and preferences, to help determine who may or may not benefit.” Learn More With AAFP Resources The draft recommendation features a new summary that clinicians can share with patients with links to CDC resources on fall prevention and the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries initiative, and guidance from the National Institute on Aging. AAFP members also have access to

