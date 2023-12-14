Health
A 30-fold rise of measles cases in 2023 in the WHO European Region warrants urgent action [EN/RU] – World
The WHO European Region is experiencing an alarming rise in measles cases. Over 30 000 measles cases were reported by 40 of the Region’s 53 Member States between January and October 2023. Compared to 941 cases reported in all of 2022, this represents a more than 30-fold rise. The rise in cases has accelerated in recent months, and this trend is expected to continue if urgent measures are not taken across the Region to prevent further spread.
“We have seen in the Region not only a 30-fold increase in measles cases, but also nearly 21 000 hospitalizations and 5 measles-related deaths. This is concerning,” explained Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. “Vaccination is the only way to protect children from this potentially dangerous disease. Urgent vaccination efforts are needed to halt transmission and prevent further spread. It is vital that all countries are prepared to rapidly detect and timely respond to measles outbreaks, which could endanger progress towards measles elimination.”
Where vaccinations are missed, outbreaks can follow – affecting both young and old
In 2023 measles has affected all age groups, with significant differences in the age distribution of cases among countries. Overall, 2 in 5 cases were among children 1 to 4 years of age, and 1 in 5 cases were among adults 20 years and older. From the beginning of the year through to October, 20 918 hospitalized cases were reported, and 5 measles-related deaths were reported by 2 countries.
This resurgence of measles is largely attributed to backsliding in vaccination coverage in the countries of the Region during 2020 to 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted immunization system performance in this period, resulting in an accumulation of un- and under-vaccinated children.
Reported national coverage with the first dose of measles-containing vaccine in the Region decreased from 96% in 2019 to 93% in 2022, while second-dose coverage fell from 92% in 2019 to 91% in 2022. In all, over 1.8 million infants in the Region missed their measles vaccination between 2020 and 2022.
Resumption of domestic and international travel and removal of social and public health measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the risk of cross-border disease transmission and spread within communities, especially in un- and under-vaccinated communities.
Cases have been reported in many countries where measles has been declared eliminated as an endemic disease. Countries that have achieved measles elimination are still at risk of large and disruptive outbreaks following importation of the measles virus from other countries if very high rates of routine childhood vaccination (at least 95%) are not sustained in all communities.
Local solutions needed to close subnational gaps in coverage
This alarming resurgence of measles cases in 2023 further emphasizes the importance of identifying and addressing immunization inequities in all countries to attain and maintain high immunization coverage in every community. Locally tailored immunization strategies that target the identified disparities and promote vaccine equity must be fundamental to our efforts moving forward.
Intensified routine immunization activities and catch-up campaigns have been initiated across several countries in the Region. WHO/Europe, in collaboration with partners, is supporting countries with large outbreaks in conducting case investigations, identifying and vaccinating susceptible contacts, implementing infection control in health-care settings, raising awareness and addressing public concerns, enhancing disease surveillance, and planning and implementing outbreak response immunization.
However, all countries, even those that might not yet have measles transmission, must carefully assess their immunity gaps and programme weaknesses and take immediate action to address them.
Getting back on track towards Region-wide measles elimination
Elimination of both measles and rubella remains a priority goal for all countries of the Region. The cornerstones for eliminating these diseases remain high population immunity, closure of immunity gaps in the population, and elimination-standard surveillance to monitor disease occurrence and take public-health action.
To regain progress towards measles elimination, it is imperative that countries achieve and maintain over 95% coverage with 2 doses of measles-containing vaccine. Attaining high routine vaccination coverage and closing any immunity gaps must therefore remain top priorities for all countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/world/30-fold-rise-measles-cases-2023-who-european-region-warrants-urgent-action-enru
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EU exploring ‘plan B’ Ukraine funding as Hungary threatens to veto €50bn aid package – BBC News
- A 30-fold rise of measles cases in 2023 in the WHO European Region warrants urgent action [EN/RU] – World
- Drone footage exposes extensive damage on Ukraine’s eastern battlefield
- Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures at least 53
- Smoking and Vaping Cessation Resources
- Zac Efron pays tribute to Matthew Perry in Hollywood Walk of Fame speech. #ZacEfron #Shorts #BBCNews
- Biden’s warning to Israel
- ‘Millions spent on monstrosity barge, better spent on asylum system,’ says Portland mayor
- Scientists may have pinpointed morning sickness cause, sparking hope for potential cures
- Judge pauses Trump election interference case
- Giant wind turbine blade brings Scottish town to standstill. #Shorts #GreenEnergy #Hawick #Scotland
- KDFWR discusses CWD detected in Ballard County, Ky.