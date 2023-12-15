Map shows where mysterious dog respiratory illness has spread in U.S.





A mysterious illness that causes fever, cough and lethargy in dogs has now spread to at least 16 states, the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine said earlier this month. Over the last year, there’s been a rise in the number of dogs getting infected with what vets have named Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, or aCIRDC. Not much is known about the origin of the disease but dogs who are believed to have caught it present severe symptoms that in some cases can lead to death. Here is what we know about the mystery illness: Where have cases of dog respiratory illness been confirmed? According to the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, the illness has reached a total of 16 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. In Oregon alone there have been more than 200 cases reported, officials said. There is no official case count nationwide. What are the symptoms of the mysterious dog illness? Clinical signs of the illness include chronic tracheobronchitis, which is inflammation of the trachea and bronchi, and can last six to eight weeks or longer, according to officials. Symptoms of tracheobronchitis include coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge. (credit: CBS) Pet owners are also advised to look out for chronic pneumonia that does not respond to antimicrobials. In some cases the pneumonia progresses rapidly, leading to death within 24 to 36 hours, although those cases are rare, officials said. “Some states have reported dogs staying ill for long periods, not responding to treatment, and rarely, dogs with rapid onset of severe respiratory signs that have progressed to death,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers told CBS Philadelphia in a statement. “Dogs with preexisting chronic respiratory illness may be more likely to develop pneumonia. Veterinarians are working to pinpoint the cause and identify effective treatments.” The mystery illness appears to pose a more serious threat to dog breeds with flat faces or short snouts, like pugs or French bulldogs, which are predisposed to respiratory illnesses, CBS Boston reported. Are there treatments for dogs who have the mystery illness? Because so little is known about what causes the illness, veterinarians have yet to pinpoint how it spreads and how best to treat it, Animal Humane Society’s director of veterinarian medicine, Dr. Graham Brayshaw, told CBS Minnesota. Most veterinarians simply advise that pet owners keep their dogs healthy and make sure they are up on their vaccinations. “Make sure they stay hydrated. They can get secondary bacterial infections, so sometimes antibiotics are necessary. If you are worried about your dog having these signs, reach out to your veterinarian, we have treatments we can do to support your dog through the virus,” he said. The United States Department of Agriculture is working with multiple states and labs to investigate what’s causing the illness, CBS Minnesota reported. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dogs-respiratory-illness-map-acirdc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos