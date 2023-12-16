Health
Respiratory virus activity is high or increasing in most parts of the US and it still hasn’t peaked
CNN
—
Respiratory virus season is well underway in the United States, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the peak is still to come. Low vaccination rates leave many people at risk for severe disease and health care systems vulnerable to increased strain.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising quickly. Since the summer, public health officials have been tracking a rise in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which is caused by COVID-19. Influenza activity is growing in most parts of the country. RSV activity remains high in many areas,” the CDC wrote in an update on its website Thursday.
“In some parts of the country, hospital beds for children are already nearly as full as they were this time last year. If these trends continue, the situation at the end of this month could again strain emergency departments and hospitals. Strain on the healthcare system could mean that patients with other serious health conditions may face delays in receiving care.”
During the week ending November 25, there were more than 8 hospitalizations related to respiratory viruses for every 100,000 people in the US, according to CDC data — a 52% increase over the past month. Covid-19 still accounts for most of those hospitalizations, but hospitalizations for flu and RSV are rising faster.
Overall, there have been about half as many respiratory virus hospitalizations this season compared with a similar time last year. But the latest forecast from the CDC suggests that this season will result in a similar number of hospitalizations as last season — with rates well above those from pre-pandemic seasons.
“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against serious outcomes of these viral respiratory illnesses,” the CDC says, and “high immunization uptake could reduce the number of hospitalizations substantially.”
But vaccination rates remain low, and the CDC said Thursday that there is an “urgent need” to boost vaccination coverage amid increasing levels of respiratory disease.
Flu-like activity is highest across the South, but levels are high or moderate in nearly half of US states, CDC data shows. Doctor’s office visits for influenza-like illness — with symptoms that include a fever, along with a cough or sore throat — have been above the national baseline for six consecutive weeks, and they’re now above baseline in all 10 geographic regions.
This season, the CDC estimates that there have been at least 3.7 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,300 deaths from flu this season.
Nationally, viral activity for Covid-19 detected in wastewater — a leading indicator of transmission — is high and rising quickly. Levels are highest in the Midwest, where wastewater data from the CDC indicates Covid-19 is spreading more than it has since the Omicron wave two years ago.
There are signs that RSV activity has reached its peak in the US, as test positivity rates and emergency department visits have started to tick down. But RSV hospitalization rates are still higher than they’ve been at any point for the past five years, except for last season’s peak.
Overall, seniors have had the highest hospitalization rate for respiratory viruses this season. About 230 of every 100,000 people 65 and older have been hospitalized with Covid-19, flu or RSV since the start of October. But young children have seen similarly high rates. In the week ending December 2, about 33 out of every 100,000 children younger than 5 were hospitalized for respiratory disease, nearly all of which were due to RSV.
Along with vaccination, the CDC recommends testing, treatment and “everyday prevention measures” such as covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick to help reduce the spread and impact of illness.
“These tools that protect us — vaccines … testing and treatment and washing hands and ventilation and masks — all of these things are layers of protection that help make sure that we can weather this season,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said at an event on Tuesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/15/health/high-respiratory-virus-activity-cdc-data/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Respiratory virus activity is high or increasing in most parts of the US and it still hasn’t peaked
- Chelsea player describes finding out his dad got kidnapped… twice
- US urges Israel to enter ‘new phase’ of war in Gaza within weeks
- Unstable ‘fluttering’ predicts aortic aneurysm
- See what happened at Gaza hospital as CNN reporter arrived
- Samuel Kasumu, Former Special Advisor to Boris Johnson, on culture wars in government & being a Tory
- Clinical trial shows efficacy for atezolizumab combined with carboplatin | VUMC Reporter
- Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers, judge rules – BBC News
- Court rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking
- Know The Symptoms of JN.1, Fastest-Spreading Covid Variant
- Israel tells US it’ll take ‘more than ‘several months’ to defeat Hamas in Gaza
- Tren Maya: Mexico’s Yucatán railway project ‘horrifies’ environmentalists – BBC News