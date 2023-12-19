Obesity, disease rising with consumption of ultra-processed foods — Harvard Gazette

The Daily Gazette
Sign up for daily emails to get the latest Harvard news.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 40 percent of Americans are obese, and many struggle with comorbidities such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
What is making us so sick? The ultra-processed foods that make up the bulk of the American diet are among the major culprits, according to an online panel hosted by Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health last week.
Experts from Harvard and the National Institutes of Health joined journalist Larissa Zimberoff, author of “Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley’s Mission to Change What We Eat,” to discuss why the processing of cereals, breads, and other items typically found in the middle aisles of the grocery store — may be driving American weight gain.
Kevin Hall, senior investigator at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the NIH, said initial research into diets high in ultra-processed foods shows strong links to overconsumption of calories.
Participants in a study conducted by Hall and his team published in 2019 were randomized to receive either ultra-processed or unprocessed diets for two weeks, immediately followed by the alternate diet for two weeks.
“But despite our diets being matched for various nutrients of concern, what we found was that people consuming the ultra-processed foods ate about 500 calories per day more over the two weeks that they were on that diet as compared to the minimally processed diet,” Hall said. “They gained weight and gained body fat. And when they were on the minimally processed diet, they spontaneously lost weight and lost body fat.”
According to Hall, “ultra-processed foods are one of the four categories of something called the NOVA classification system” developed by the School of Public Health at the University of São Paulo, Brazil.
Category 1 comprises minimally processed or unprocessed foods like fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, and eggs. Category 2 includes “processed culinary ingredients” such as sugar or salt that you add to Category 1 foods to make dishes. Category 3 processed foods are a combination of Categories 1 and 2, such as canned beans or vegetables, cured meats, fresh bread, and cheeses. Category 4 ultra-processed foods are everything else: packaged snacks, frozen TV dinners, protein bars, pastries, and more.
Manufacturing techniques to create ultra-processed foods include extrusion, molding, and preprocessing by frying. Panelist Jerold Mande, CEO of Nourish Science and an adjunct professor of nutrition at the Chan School who has previously held positions with the FDA and USDA, pointed out that foods like shelf-stable breads found at the grocery store are often no more than “very sophisticated emulsified foams.”
But Hall noted that not all ultra-processed foods are necessarily equally bad for you. His team is conducting a follow-up study that aims to look at different qualities of ultra-processed versus whole foods, including energy density, palatability, and portions.
“Those are only two potential mechanisms, the calories per gram of food — that’s the energy density of food — and the proportion of foods that have pairs of nutrients that cross certain thresholds, foods that are high in both sugar and fat, salt and fat, and salt and carbohydrates,” he said.
“We’re starting to see a little bit of that evidence that some ultra-processed foods might have a higher risk of disease and chronic disease than others,” said Josiemer Mattei, the Donald and Sue Pritzker Associate Professor of Nutrition at the Chan School.
Still, Mattei argued for lowering consumption across the board.
“Higher consumption and higher intake of ultra-processed foods overall was associated with higher risk of eventually developing Type 2 diabetes, and more emerging evidence coming with cardiovascular disease, especially for coronary heart disease,” she said.
All the panelists agreed that obesity and negative health outcomes have risen alongside consumption of ultra-processed foods.
“We need to invest more in the science,” Mande said. “We need to make sure our regulatory agencies work, and we need to leverage the biggest programs.”
Sign up for daily emails to get the latest Harvard news.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/12/why-are-americans-so-sick-researchers-point-to-middle-grocery-aisles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]