Health
Vaccines reduce the risk of long COVID in children
Vaccinated children are less likely than unvaccinated children to develop long COVID, the myriad of symptoms that can last for months to years following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a forthcoming US study1.
“This is really important data,” says Jessica Snowden, a paediatric infectious-disease specialist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She says that in the United States, COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for children as young as 6 months old. But uptake has been low. “This will demonstrate to families how important it is that we protect our kids, not just from acute COVID, but from the longer-term impacts of COVID as well.”
For the study, Anna Yousaf, a medical officer at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, and her colleagues enrolled 1,600 children and collected weekly nasal swabs from them for more than a year to check for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The team narrowed the study to 622 participants — aged 5 to 17 years — who caught COVID-19; 28 went on to develop long COVID. The researchers then calculated the odds of vaccinated and unvaccinated children experiencing ongoing symptoms.
The results, presented in October at the annual health-care conference IDWeek in Boston, Massachusetts, and due to be published in the coming months, demonstrated that vaccination reduced the likelihood of developing at least one long COVID symptom by 34% and of developing two or more symptoms by 48%. Yousaf says that this is likely to be an underestimate, because the study only looked at children who had an infection; it did not consider that the vaccine can reduce the chances of developing the infection, which also decreases the likelihood of long COVID.
Danilo Buonsenso, a paediatric infectious-disease specialist at the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, says that the study design was “rigorous” but points out that it defined long COVID as the persistence of symptoms after one month, whereas the World Health Organization describes long COVID as symptoms that last for at least two months. He says the study also relied on self-reporting of long COVID and not a clinical diagnosis — a problem because long COVID includes several broadly defined symptoms that children might experience on a regular basis. Both issues will make it hard to calculate the real incidence of long COVID in children, but Buonsenso says the comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated children is still statistically robust. “It confirms that vaccinations can reduce the burden of long COVID, but not eliminate it,” he says.
Similar results in adults
The findings line up with several recent studies suggesting that vaccines reduce the incidence of long COVID in adults (see, for example, ref. 2). However, paediatric data are limited — a major issue because “children are not little adults”, Snowden says. Their bodies and immune systems are growing and therefore respond to infection and vaccination differently from adults. As such, it was never a guarantee that the vaccine would have the same protective benefit against long COVID. “Studies like this show that kids are worth looking at in and of themselves,” Snowden says.
These data are another argument in favour of vaccination, Buonsenso says, particularly for newborns who have not yet been exposed to COVID-19. Some European countries do not recommend the vaccine for younger children, in part because so many have already been exposed to the virus and thus have some immunity.
Even in the United States, where the vaccine is recommended as an annual booster for children as young as 6 months, vaccination remains uncommon. As of mid-December, 7.8% of US children had received their autumn COVID-19 vaccine, well below the rate of influenza vaccination, at 43.3%. Yousaf thinks that this is because the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is often thought of as a milder strain — causing light colds that don’t necessarily lead to long COVID. Indeed, a recent US household survey found that the rate of long COVID in children was merely 1.3% in 2022, but that still translates to thousands of kids whose health is affected, meaning they might not be able to run around, play or go to school. “If you read the individual stories, the impact of long COVID on a child’s life can be very severe,” Yousaf says.
“COVID is not going away,” Snowden says. “We are fortunate that so far, the variants are less severe as we’ve gone forward. But that’s not a guarantee. And so anything we can do to protect our children from the long-term impact of COVID is critical.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-04032-z
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vaccines reduce the risk of long COVID in children
- Attorney on what comes next after Colorado Supreme Court removed Trump from 2024 ballot
- Spiking victim shares his story
- Expert hired by Trump’s team to investigate fraud reveals findings
- RSV vaccine protects not only mothers, but newborn babies, doctors say
- On the run and behind bars: Justice Secretary wants more prison exercise
- Growing childhood obesity pose concerns to American Youth
- Obesity, disease rising with consumption of ultra-processed foods — Harvard Gazette
- Israel ‘ready’ to pause Gaza fight in exchange for Hamas hostages
- Alcoholic Liver Disease: Reversibility, Signs, Stages
- Drugs UK: Cities taking radical approach to addiction and recovery
- Chronic cough often a symptom of underlying health issue, needs investigation, doctors warn