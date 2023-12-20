Health
4 Expert Tips To Handle Eating Guilt-free During The Festive Season
The terms December and celebration go hand in hand. On one hand, holiday celebrations are at their peak; on the other, we are all set to welcome New Year 2024 with open arms. In between, what we are enjoying the most is a holiday binge. Let’s agree, most of us are in party mode right now, savouring all things sinful and indulgent, keeping diet thoughts aside. But did you know that such a situation can take a toll on people with eating disorders? People with the phenomenon focus too much on weight, body shape, and food, leading to dangerous eating behaviours. Fret not, we will help you with some easy tips to control your food triggers while enjoying a holiday party.
What Is An Eating Disorder? Does It Mean Eating Too Much?
According to the American Psychiatric Association, an eating disorder is a behavioural condition characterised by severe and persistent disturbances in eating behaviours and associated distressing thoughts and emotions. Such a condition can affect your physical, psychological, and social well-being severely.
Types of eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, and more. To put it simply, a person with an eating disorder can avoid eating or eat way too much; it all depends on the condition.
What Is The Link Between Food Triggers And Holiday Parties?
Let’s agree; it is impossible to attend a party without encountering dinner tables laden with a lavish spread. While this may be a constant part of a celebration, for some, it can lead to a not-so-pleasant experience. According to a report on the official website of UCLA Health, “For those with an eating disorder, the scene can lead to psychological and physical pain.”
The eating disorder finds its origin in severe anxiety and has no quick fix. According to health experts, social gatherings are surely not the place to force someone with such a condition to eat or stop excess bingeing. “Adding to the challenge of holiday gatherings, someone with an eating disorder might feel they have to hide their anxiety and distress for fear of shaming and disapproval,” reads the report.
But that doesn’t mean you should avoid such parties completely. Instead, you can work on yourself consciously and make things easy and fuss-free. Here’s how.
Also Read: Have You Been Overeating Lately? 8 Genius Tips To Avoid Eating Too Much
4 Tips For People With Eating Disorders To Navigate Through Holiday Gatherings:
1. Do not force someone to eat:
According to UCLA Health, stop controlling what others want to eat. Forcing a skinny person to eat too much or someone fat to avoid food might have a psychological effect on them.
2. Have at least one safe food on the table:
This stands true for both those who avoid food and those who eat a lot. While the former avoids food, fearing excess calorie intake, the latter has no health thoughts in mind while bingeing. According to experts, having one safe food on the table helps them binge on that without fear.
3. Take breaks:
No one asked you to eat all the food on the table in one go. Take small breaks while eating – this will not only help you eat almost everything but also control the portion easily.
4. Be sensitive:
Experts at UCLA state that parties are not only about food – it is more about meeting friends and having a good time. Controlling someone’s food makes them conscious, further affecting their physical and psychological well-being.
While these simple tips can help you sail through the holiday parties easily, the report on UCLA Health recommends seeking professional help to plan a meal that you can follow even during the holidays. Happy Holidays, everyone!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/food/4-expert-tips-to-handle-eating-guilt-free-during-the-festive-season-4709321
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inmate freed after 48 years in prison for murder he didn’t commit | BBC News
- As COVID cases rise in New Bedford, doctors urge vaccines
- What a potential Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount merger could mean for you
- Wastewater tests reveal high levels of RSV, Flu & Covid-19 | Local News
- Moment house collapses in Perth wildfire. #Australia #Shorts #BBCNews
- Republican voter challenges Nikki Haley to call out Trump
- Our best wellness tips and stories from 2023
- AI deepfakes may advance misinformation in upcoming elections | BBC News
- Man allegedly steals $23,000 on flight
- Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery
- Ozempic and Wegovy gain popularity for weight loss, also causing spike in emergency calls for adverse side effects
- Nasa beamed a cat video 19 million miles from space to Earth with a laser. #Shorts #Nasa #BBCNews