COVID contact-tracing study suggests length of exposure biggest factor in disease spread





An analysis of 7 million contacts of COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom estimates that most transmissions resulted from exposures lasting 1 hour to several days and that households accounted for 40% of spread from spring 2021 to early 2022. A team led by University of Oxford researchers evaluated data from the National Health Service (NHS) COVID-19 contact-tracing smartphone app in England and Wales to estimate how well app measurements correlated with real-life transmissions. Using Bluetooth signal strength and 240,000 positive COVID-19 tests, the NHS notified the contacts of confirmed patients of exposures from April 2021 to February 2022 and recorded data on whether contacts also tested positive. The results were published today in Nature. “Contacts—individuals exposed to confirmed cases—were notified according to public health policies such as the 2-metre [6.6 feet] 15-minute guideline, despite limited evidence supporting this threshold,” the study authors wrote. “Contact tracing apps are useful for public health if they are able to estimate the risk of pathogen transmission and should be evaluated to improve their functionality and ensure public trust.” Better exposure guidelines could mean less disruption Empiric metrics and statistical modeling revealed a strong relationship between app-computed risk scores and the likelihood of real-life transmission. The odds of transmission confirmed by a positive COVID-19 test initially climbed in a linear fashion with exposure duration (1.1% per hour) and continued to rise over several days. Most exposures were short (median, 40 minutes), but transmission usually resulted from exposures of 1 hour to several days (median, 6 hours; 82% lasted longer than 1 hour). With sufficient preparation, privacy-preserving yet precise analyses of risk that would inform public health measures, based on digital contact tracing, could be performed within weeks of a new pathogen emerging. Longer exposures at greater distances carried similar risk as shorter exposures at closer distances. Households made up roughly 6% of contacts but accounted for 40% of transmissions. “We demonstrate that the NHS COVID-19 app accurately translated proximity and duration of exposure into a meaningful epidemiological risk score, and we quantify how these factors affected the actual probably of transmission,” the authors wrote. The social and economic costs of nonpharmaceutical mandates for physical distancing, testing, contact tracing, and quarantine could have been reduced by better guidelines for contact tracing and quarantine, the researchers said. For example, contact tracing would have been less disruptive and still have identified 80% of contacts if the duration guideline were 1 hour or more rather than 15 minutes. “Optimizing such interventions requires methods to quantify transmission risk factors,” they wrote. “With sufficient preparation, privacy-preserving yet precise analyses of risk that would inform public health measures, based on digital contact tracing, could be performed within weeks of a new pathogen emerging.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/covid-contact-tracing-study-suggests-length-exposure-biggest-factor-disease-spread The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos